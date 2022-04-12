‘True feminism’: Emma Watson praised for discussing trans issues in resurfaced interview

Emma Watson’s 2020 interview with author and activist Paris Lees has resurfaced, with many people praising the actor as an “example of true feminism” for her remarks on trans issues.

In the video, Lees – a transgender writer and campaigner – asks Watson if she would feel comfortable with Lees using female toilets, to which she replies: “Oh my god, of course.”

Sharing a message for those that would take issue with trans people using female toilets, Watson adds: “That’s another human being. I understand fearing what you don’t know. But go and learn.”

