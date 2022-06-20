Truck carrying 386 dogs stopped on way to banned China ‘dog meat festival’

Hundreds of dogs were rescued from a truck in Shaanxi, China, that was transporting them to a “dog meat festival,” activists have said.

Footage distributed by the animal protection group China Animal Protection Power shows a large number of dogs in cages being transported in a red truck.

The Humane Society International said that the truck was intercepted and that the driver failed to prove that he had acquired and was transporting the dogs legally.

