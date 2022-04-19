Former US president Donald Trump’s new social media platform Truth Social was down for hours, hit with a series of outages on Monday.

Outages were reported from just after 7:00am EST to around 3:30pm, according to DownDetector.

More follows

Source Link Troubled Trump app Truth Social goes down