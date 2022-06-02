Trooping the Colour: Prince Louis wears sailor suit similar to one worn by William in 1985

Prince Louis has worn a sailor’s suit to the Queen’s birthday parade, similar to one worn by his father when he was around the same age in 1985.

When Prince William was three years old, he wore a pale blue sailor’s suit to the Trooping the Colour parade at the time, which marked the Queen’s 59th birthday.

On Thursday, four-year-old Louis wore a strikingly similar sailor’s suit that was white with blue trim while riding in the royal procession with his mother, the Duchess of Cambridge, the Duchess of Cornwall, and his two older siblings.

Eagle-eyes fans of the royal family spotted the nod to young William’s outfit, describing it as “adorable”.

One person wrote: “Louis, our favourite Boss Baby, is wearing a Prince William original.”

Photographs of William on the Buckingham Palace balcony during the 1985 Trooping the Colour parade show him watching the RAF flypast with his parents, Prince Charles and the late Diana, Princess of Wales, his then-baby brother Harry, and his cousins.

The Cambridges’ three children rode in the Trooping the Colour procession for the first time, expertly smiling and waving as they passed the cheering spectators.

Prince George, eight, wore a dark navy suit with a blue tie, while Princess Charlotte, seven, wore a cornflower blue dress.

They are expected to appear on the balcony of Buckingham Palace later, joining the Queen, their parents, and other working members of the royal family.

As the parade carried on, Louis was seen leaning out the window of Horse Guards and doing a small salute at the Irish Guards as they continued to march.

The Trooping the Colour is the first official event to mark the Queen’s platinum jubilee weekend, with celebrations taking place over the next four days.

George, Charlotte and Louis are also expected to attend the Service of Thanksgiving at St Paul’s Cathedral on Friday, along with the rest of the royal family.

Follow our live coverage of the Queen’s platinum jubilee celebrations here.

