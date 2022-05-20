'Trolling, Slut Shaming Takes A Toll On Me': Internet Sensation Urfi Javed Opens Up Like Never Before [Exclusive]

From a television actress to an online sensation, Urfi Javed has certainlly come a long way. Love her or hate her, it is very diffcult to avoid her . She is literally every where on the internet. The famous paparazzi Viral Bhayani recently revealed that Urfi makes more money than any other Bollywood celeb out there. That makes sense because the actress has taken the social media by storm with her unique and out of the box fashion sense. But the actress is also often trolled for her fashion choices and sometimes, the trolling takes a dark turn.

We recently caught up with Urfi and she exclusively decoded her online presence with us. The actor spoke about how slut shamming and the online trolling takes a toll on her but she thinks that these things don’t really matter in the long run. Read excerpts from our conversation with Urfi Javed below.

Who is Urfi Javed beyond the catchy headlines? What does she like to do when she is not slaying and strutting while wearing her own creations?

Urfi, like everyone else, is just an ordinary girl who, apart from the tacky headlines, is just ‘normal.’ I read, I read a lot, and I love being at home. I don’t go out that much and like spending quality time with myself. I enjoy hosting people at my house, and I keep on inviting my friends for dinner. I am just another normal girl who is chasing her dreams.

Do you think people have perceptions about you and have somewhere boxed or unfairly stereotyped you?

Of course, that is why it is called perception and not a declaration. You see someone and judge them without knowing, and we all do it. I do the same thing sometimes. People look at you if you’re bold and wear dresses like that. It is very easy for people to term the bold girls as sluts. They judge you and form a perception basis the clothes you wear that you must be extrovert and bold. But I feel your clothes cannot describe you. You might wear a bikini and still be a kind-hearted introvert. These two things don’t have anything to do with each other. People will perceive and make judgments, but that might not always be true, and people do not spare anyone. They have judged many people before me and will judge a lot of people after me as well. So, there is no end to stereotyping someone unfairly.

Because you have worked in several TV shows and then came along Bigg Boss OTT that made you a regular name in households. What would you say is your biggest fear when it comes to ‘image’ and the whole shebang?

To be honest, I really don’t care about my image as long as I am doing what I love! In the end, everybody is going to die, and will I take my ‘too good to be true’ image to the grave? No right. How will it help me? On the contrary, being a badass and being myself is helping me more. Not caring about my image is working for me quite right. I am freer than any other person out there right now. Other celebrities cannot do things like I do as they are concerned about their image. I don’t really care about what people think of me, I don’t fret over it, and it really helps me a lot.

Your style so unique that stands out, where do you draw inspiration from to create such jaw-dropping looks?

If I tell everybody where I draw my inspiration from, won’t everybody go to grab their set of inspirations from there? Jokes apart, I think to each person, inspirations are very personal. It can come from anywhere only if you pay attention to your surroundings and stay extremely focused on what you do. It is sacred and very personal to me.

What would you say your calling is? Fashion, acting or both?

I would say that my calling is being a ‘Fashionable actor’ if that sounds alright.

Social media is obviously the biggest boon and bane of our existence. Are you able to disassociate from it and keep your real life separate? Or is your social media just an extension of you?

Social media is definitely a boon, and it has helped me a lot along with many people. I feel through social media; that your voice can be heard, irrespective of who you are and what your stature is. But I don’t think that social media is an extension of me. One random day I created my profile on social media platforms, and people started talking about my content. Personally, I try to stay away from social media as much as possible now because as much of a boon it may be, it can get really cruel sometimes.

The trolling, slut-shaming.. it can’t be easy to take in all that just because you are a confident woman exercising her free will to wear whatever she wants. Does that ever bog you down? How do you deal with it?

Trolling, slut shaming, and other demeaning things take a toll on me. It really brings me down, but I know for sure that this doesn’t matter in the long run. So, I try not to concentrate on it. Instead, I try to be more like myself because whatever said and done, people do follow me, they are interested in me and what I am doing. They just hate the fact that how I am so free of what others think of me. They hate it when someone doesn’t care or follow rigid societal rules. So it is just that, but I cannot expect the world to be fair to me, right? I am breaking stereotypes, following my passion, and being bold about who I am. At least I am not pretending to be someone else. So, that’s okay; sometimes I have bad days, sometimes I rock the world. It’s part and parcel.

Do you think there is a double standard there because men are never asked about what they are wearing and why?

These double standards between men and women have existed since the inception of time, but these times are better than the previous ones. Women and men are trying to walk hand in hand in every space, but somewhere men are always ahead, and there is this disparity, and I don’t think it will completely disappear. But I am still happy that we are in a better position today.

What is next for you?

I am currently hosting Moj Glam Gala, and I believe in doing things with perfection; hence my entire focus is on this initiative. I am very excited about this project personally because it gives me a lot of freedom.

You don’t have a message for your haters before signing off, do you?

Of course, I have a message for haters before signing off. To all the haters and trollers, I can only say that you spend your entire life hating on someone you don’t even know. Cursing, abusing, and trolling someone you don’t even know, will not help you in any way. Is it helping you reach your goals, or is it helping you anywhere at all? It only makes you a bitter person, so now the choice is in your hands if you want to be a bitter person or a happy person.

