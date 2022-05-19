Tristan Thompson teased Khloe Kardashian about ‘never leaving’ him before cheating scandal

Tristan Thompson told Khloe Kardashian that she was never leaving him in this week’s episode of The Kardashians, which was filmed only one month before he fathered a child with fitness instructor Maralee Nichols.

During the sixth episode of the Hulu reality series, Kardashian discussed her family’s tendency to keep exes and former partners in their lives, which she said she believes stems from how they were raised. While working out in her sister Kim Kardashian’s home gym with Thompson, the Good American founder compared their family’s co-parenting style to the mob.

“Either, an individual would say: ‘What an amazing family that you guys just keep everyone around at all times!’” she said. “Or are you like: ‘How does this family still keep all these guys around?’”

“Once you’re in, it’s like the mob,” she added. “You can’t get out.”

Kardashian then went on to list all the ex partners who still remain close to the famous family.

“Scott [Disick] is never leaving, Kanye [West] is never leaving. Looks like you’re never leaving,” she said to Thompson.

He then teased: “No, no. More like you’re never leaving me. We’re family for life.”

Kardashian and the NBA star reconciled their relationship in October 2021 while filming the new series. However, Thompson confirmed in January of this year that he had fathered a son with fitness instructor Maralee Nichols. According to an executive producer for The Kardashians, cameras were rolling to capture the moment Kardashian learned of his paternity lawsuit.

The reality star has since made jokes about how poorly The Kardashians aged, now that she and Thompson, who share four-year-old daughter True Thompson, are no longer together.

During the newest episode, Kardashian had also praised her family for their co-parenting skills.

“We have a very loyal, strong vibe in our family,” she said. “We are great co-parenters, we are great at blending families. We’ve learned that from my mom and my dad. That’s just how we were raised.”

Kardashian explained that not only was her mother Kris Jenner “best friends” with her father Robert Kardashian Sr after their divorce, but so was Caitlyn Jenner.

“My dad and my stepdad played golf together twice a week,” she said.

After news of the paternity scandal broke, Thompson issued a public apology to Kardashian on his Instagram Story. His statement read: “I take full responsibility for my actions. Now that paternity has been established I look forward to amicably raising our son. I sincerely apologise to everyone I’ve hurt or disappointed throughout this ordeal both publicly and privately.”

“Khloe, you don’t deserve this. You don’t deserve the heartache and humiliation I have caused you. You don’t deserve the way I have treated you over the years. My actions certainly have not lined up with the way I view you,” he wrote.

Nichols gave birth to Thompson’s son Theo on 2 December 2021, and filed a paternity lawsuit asking for child support and other pregnancy-related fees. According to court documents, Thompson was dating Kardashian when he admitted to having sex with Nichols on his birthday in March 2021.

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Tristan Thompson teased Khloe Kardashian about ‘never leaving’ him before cheating scandal