Tristan Thompson says a fan was ejected from his NBA game for making comments about Khloé Kardashian

Tristan Thompson revealed to Khloe Kardashian that a fan was ejected from an NBA game after making a remark about the reality star in the most recent episode of The Kardashians.

During the new episode, which aired on Thursday, Kardashian asked Thompson what a fan had said about her during his NBA game last November, when his then-team, the Sacramento Kings, were playing against the Memphis Grizzlies.

However, according to Kardashian, although she was “not offended,” she didn’t know if the fan’s comment was directed towards her specifically or her entire family.

In response, the basketball player said: “It was directed towards you.”

When Kardashian asked for more details about the situation, Thompson said that the fan made comments about her “stuff in the past,” before she reassured him that she “could care less” about the remark.

Thompson then specified, noting how the fan told him that Kardashian “talks to different basketball players” and that he was “just the next one”.

According to Thompson, he told the fan: “Listen here man, enjoy the game with your girl, because she’s coming here to see me.”

Kardashian asked him for clarification, noting how the fan had “called her a whore and said [she] dates basketball players”.

As Thompson agreed with her statement about the fan, the Good American founder added: “I’ve had six boyfriends. Three of them have been in the NBA. Thank you. How is that my problem?”

Thompson then told his former girlfriend that the fan had to then get “kicked out” for making those comments.

“I said: ‘Yeah, you’re not going to keep talking about my family like that.’ So, I got his a** out of there,” he explained.

In an on-camera interview, Kardashian applauded Thompson for how much he looks out for his family, as they share a four-year-old daughter, True.

“Tristian is very protective of his family,” she said. “He doesn’t like people talking about any one of us, and that’s just, I mean, it’s really cute. And it’s just, I think how everyone should be.”

At the time of the basketball game last November, reporter at The Daily Mephian, Drew Hill, tweeted that the Sacramento Kings’ coach, Alvin Gentry, “took issue to” the fan’s comments first.

“The fan was issued a warning card, but when he returned Gentry went back to the officials and said he wanted him gone, so the fan was kicked out,” Hill wrote.

The newest reality show has followed Kardashian and Thompson’s story, as they reconciled their relationship back in October 2021 while filming the series.

However, last January, Thompson confirmed that he was the father of fitness instructor Maralee Nichols’ son, who was born in December 2021. According one of The Kardashians’s executive producers, filming was still taking place when Kardashian learned that Nichols had filed a paternity lawsuit, asking Thompson for child support and pregnancy related fees.

As new episodes of The Kardashians have continued to be released, Kardashian has joked about how her kind comments on the show about Thompson have “aged”.

Last month, Kardashian told Robin Roberts, during an ABC News primetime special, that while she thinks Thompson is “a great guy and a great dad,” he’s “just not the guy for” her.

