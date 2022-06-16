Triple trouble: Three rare lemur pups born at Newquay Zoo

Newquay Zoo has welcomed the arrival of three rare lemur pups.

Critically endangered in the wild, the zoo’s population of black and white ruffed lemurs has doubled thanks to the birth of the babies.

The pups, who are all male, are doing “really well” according to Newquay Zoo keeper team leader Dave Rich.

“They’re having plenty of fun exploring their new enclosure, playing together and learning how to be lemurs from the rest of the family,” Rich said.

