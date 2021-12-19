Three men have been charged in connection with an alleged attempted murder in a car park three years ago.

A 37-year-old man was injured in the incident which happened outside Taylor Veterinary Practice on East Kilbride Road in Cambuslang, South Lanarkshire on December 3, 2018.

Police said that three men – aged 21, 25, and 33 – have been charged in connection with the incident.

They are due to appear at Glasgow Sheriff Court on Monday.

A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Trio charged over ‘attempted murder’ three years ago