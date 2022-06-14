Tributes to ‘much loved’ disabled man and woman who died when boat capsized in Devon lake

Tributes have poured in for two disabled people who died after a boat capsized on a lake in Devon on Wednesday.

Alex Wood, 43, and Alison Tilsley, 63, known affectionately as Ali, drowned after the boat at Roadford Lake foundered on Roadford Lake near Okehampton in Devon on Wednesday.

Ali has been described her her famiy as having a “sunny nature” and that her loss has left their hearts broken “forever”.

In a statement released today by her family, they said: “We are totally devastated by the loss of our beautiful Ali. She was the most kind, caring and loving daughter, sister and auntie. She was loved by everyone who ever met her.

General view of Roadford Lake in Okehampton, Devon, where two disabled people drowned when the boat they were travelling in capsized

“Her sunny nature, positivity, fantastic sense of humour and skill with words will be greatly missed.

“Our hearts are broken forever but the messages of love and support we have received are of great comfort.

“We politely request privacy at this very difficult time.”

Emergency services were called to the lake near at around 1.30pm on Wednesday to reports the boat carrying the pair had capsized.

Following a major operation by Devon and Cornwall police, officers recovered the bodies of two people from the lake on Thursday afternoon.

The owners of a care home where Alex and Ali were residents have spoken of their devastation following their deaths.

Stuart and Stephanie Kempton, who own the Burdon Grange care home in nearby Beaworth, said in a statement: “Words cannot express how devastated we are following Wednesday’s tragedy at Roadford Lake, where two of our residents lost their lives.

“We are deeply saddened by the loss of two much-loved members of our community.

“Our thoughts are with the families, relatives and friends of the people who lost their lives, and with our residents and staff at our care home.

“Our thoughts are also with one of our residents, who remains in hospital, and their family.

“We would like to thank the emergency services for their swift response to the tragedy and their continuing support, during this extremely difficult time.

“We would politely request that we are given time to come to terms with this tragedy.”

Following the tragic incident, a further two people were removed from the water and rushed to Derriford Hospital for treatment, police said.

A woman in her 50s continues to receive treatment, while the other was discharged.

The other two were pulled from the water and checked by paramedics before being discharged at the scene.

Devon and Cornwall Police and the Marine Accident Investigation Branch (MAIB) have opened investigations.

The force is also liaising with the office of the Exeter and Greater Devon Coroner.

A spokesman for the coroner said “preliminary enquires are ongoing at this time”.

Last week, the MAIB declined to comment on reports the victims were in wheelchairs at the time, or if investigators would look to determine whether they were strapped into the boat and were wearing buoyancy aids.

South West Lakes Trust, which runs Roadford Lake near Dartmoor, said its on-site activity centre would be closed until further notice.

With additional reporting from PA

