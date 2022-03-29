Tributes to ‘bubbly girl’ who died after being injured in rugby match

Tributes have been paid to a university rugby player who has died after being injured during a match.

Maddy Lawrence was playing for the University of the West of England (UWE) women’s second team against the University of Bristol when she was injured while being tackled on March 7.

The 20-year-old winger, known as Twinkle Toes, was taken to hospital but died on March 25.

The UWE team said in an Instagram post: “Maddy exemplified what it means to be a UWE Women’s Rugby Player, ‘tackling’ every new skill with enthusiasm.

We will be retiring the number 11 shirt in Maddy’s honour and remembrance. Rest in peace our beautiful girl

“She proudly represented our club both on and off the rugby pitch, growing into the sport and our rugby family.

“Maddy was a bubbly girl who was so fun to be around.

“Whenever she smiled and laughed you couldn’t help but smile and laugh with her.

“That was the sort of player, friend, sister and daughter Maddy was. Her everlasting energy has left its mark on this club, she will forever be our number 11 and will forever be our friend.”

The club added: “We will be retiring the number 11 shirt in Maddy’s honour and remembrance. Rest in peace our beautiful girl.”

Tom Monks, head of UWE Women’s Rugby Union, said: “Maddy was an absolute pleasure to coach.

“She wanted to learn and appreciated every playing opportunity that her dedication warranted.

“The unity and togetherness of this year’s squad is the strongest I’ve ever felt in my 20 years of coaching and Maddy’s beaming smile and warmth embodied the incredible bond we have.”

A university spokeswoman said: “Everyone in the UWE Bristol community is profoundly shocked and saddened by the death of our student and talented UWE Women’s Rugby player Maddy Lawrence.

“We would like to pass on our deepest condolences and sympathies to Maddy’s family, friends and teammates, at this very difficult time.”

There have also been tributes from across the rugby world, including from the Rugby Football Union.

In a tweet, the RFU said: “On behalf of everyone at the RFU, we extend our heartfelt sympathies to the family and friends of Maddy Lawrence.

“The thoughts of everyone in the game are with UWE Women’s Rugby, their players, members and the wider rugby community.”

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Tributes to ‘bubbly girl’ who died after being injured in rugby match