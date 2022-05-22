Tributes paid to victims on fifth anniversary of Manchester Arena attack

Mourners pay tribute to the victims of the Manchester Arena terror attack on the fifth anniversary of the bombing at the Ariana Grande concert.

Family and friends of the 22 that were killed in the attack took part in remembrance services and laid flowers at the Glade of Light Memorial in the city centre.

The bells at the Manchester Cathedral will toll at 10.31pm to mark the time of the attack.

It is the first time in three years that the city can mark the anniversary free of coronavirus restrictions.