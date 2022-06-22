Tributes paid to Tony ‘Goose’ Siragusa as Baltimore Ravens defensive lineman reported dead at 55

Tributes are being paid to Tony ‘Goose’ Siragusa, as the Baltimore Ravens defensive lineman was reported to have died at the age of 55.

Reports said teammates of the player, who won a Super Bowl title with the Ravens during the 2000 season, reported he he had died.

There was no immediate cause of death.

Reporters in Baltimore, where Siragusa spent the last five of twelve seasons in the NFL, said his death had been confirmed to them by several sources.

ESPN later said his death had been confirmed by Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay, who said he was “heart broken as is all of Colts Nation”.

More follows..

