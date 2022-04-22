Tributes paid to the Queen for her 96th birthday

Celebrations were held in London and Windsor for the Queen’s 96th birthday on Thursday (21 April).

The UK’s longest-reigning monarch was honoured with three separate gun salutes in parks in London and Windsor.

The Queen celebrates her birthday twice every year. Her real birthday is on April 21, but the official celebration is held on the second saturday of June, with the Trooping the Colour parade.

As well as the celebrations, a Barbie doll of the Queen was released on her birthday to mark her platinum jubilee.

