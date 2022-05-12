Trevor Strnad death: The Black Dahlia Murder singer dies aged 41

Trevor Strnad, lead singer of The Black Dahlia Murder, has died aged 41.

The metal band announced the news of his death on social media on 11 May, writing: “It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Trevor Scott Strnad.

“Beloved son, brother, and Shepard of good times, he was loved by all that met him. A walking encyclopaedia of all things music.”

The group added: “He was a hugger, a writer, and truly one of the world’s greatest entertainers. His lyrics provided the world with stories and spells and horror and whimsy. It was his life to be your show.”

The post also included a telephone number for the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline.

The group, which currently includes Brian Eschbach, Max Lavelle, Alan Cassidy, and Brandon Ellis, formed in Michigan in 2001. Their name was inspired by the unsolved, gruesome murder of a woman known as Black Dahlia (real name Elizabeth Short) in Los Angeles in 1947.

They have released nine albums in the past two decades, the most recent being 2020’s Verminous.

Speaking about the pandemic’s impact on the band and his outlook in 2020, Strnad told Loudwire: “I’m seeing the world from a different angle here. I’ve never been part of this kind of thing before and it’s something that you couldn’t have predicted.

“The worst may be yet to come and we’re going to see the dark side of humanity and that’s going to have an effect of people’s lyrics, mine included.”

The band’s next tour was scheduled to begin in Munich, Germany on 3 August. It is not yet known if it will go ahead.

If you are experiencing feelings of distress and isolation, or are struggling to cope, the Samaritans offers support; you can speak to someone for free over the phone, in confidence, on 116 123 (UK and ROI), email [email protected], or visit the Samaritans website to find details of your nearest branch.

If you are based in the USA, and you or someone you know needs mental health assistance right now, call National Suicide Prevention Helpline on 1-800-273-TALK (8255). The Helpline is a free, confidential crisis hotline that is available to everyone 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

If you are in another country, you can go to www.befrienders.org to find a helpline near you.

