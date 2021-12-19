Trevor Noah sues New York hospital and surgeon over alleged ‘grievous injuries’

Comedian Trevor Noah is suing a Manhattan hospital and orthopedic surgeon after an operation last year left him with “permanent, severe and grievous injuries” and “loss of enjoyment of life,” according to a complaint filed in New York court.

A lawyer for Mr Noah, 37, filed the suit last month against the Hospital for Special Surgery in Manhattan and Dr Riley J Williams III in the Supreme Court of the State of New York.

It alleges thatThe Daily Show host was not adequately advised of risks of treatment and surgery that left him “sick, sore lame and disabled”.

Mr Noah “sustained severe and painful personal injuries; sustained severe nervous shock, mental anguish, severe emotional distress and great physical pain” after an undisclosed surgery on 23 November 2020, according to the suit.

According to court papers, he was confined to bed and home for a long period of time and “prevented from engaging in his usual occupation.”

It continues: “Since some of his injuries are of a permanent nature, he will continue to suffer similar damages in the future.”

The lawsuit does not detail the nature of the medical treatment or operation. Dr Williams’ website describes him as “an orthopedic shoulder, elbow and knee specialist and an expert in the field of sports medicine’.

“He is a nationally recognized leader in the sub-specialty field of cartilage repair and restoration,” it continues.

The Hospital for Special Surgery is also known for treating high-profile athletes, especially on New York City sports teams.

Dr Williams site says his “protocols for returning injured patients back to their desired levels of sport and activity have evolved from working with professional sports teams for over twenty years and are effective for athletes of all levels”.

His office was closed on Sunday when contacted by The Independent, but a hospital spokeswoman disputed the lawsuit’s claims in a statement.

“We have shared with Mr Noah’s attorney a detailed rebuttal to the claims, which are meritless,” she sent in an email. “Due to HIPAA, we are restricted by law from addressing publicly specific aspects of the treatment of any patient.

“HSS is committed to excellence in the care we provide to each of the more than 150,000 patients we treat each year. This commitment has made HSS the world’s leading academic medical center specialized in musculoskeletal health, consistently ranked #1 in orthopedics globally and nationally.”

A message left Sunday with Mr Noah’s lawyer, Justin Blitz, was not returned.

But he told Law & Crime earlier this month: “My client and I have decided to not comment on the pending litigation at this point in time.”

According to the lawsuit, the South African comedian was a patient of Dr Williams between August and December of 2020. Mr Noah hosted the 2021 Grammys three months later and will host the 2022 ceremony next month.

