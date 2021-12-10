Trevor Noah sues New York doctor and hospital over botched surgery

Trevor Noah has sued a New York-based orthopaedic surgeon and a hospital for an allegedly botched surgery.

The lawsuit, filed on 29 November in the New York County Supreme Court, has named Dr Riley J Williams III and Hospital for Special Surgery (HSS) in New York city.

The 37-year-old television host is suing them for “negligence” during a November 2020 surgery, according to documents reviewed by Law and Crime.

The documents state that the accused “were negligent and careless in failing to treat and care for” the patient “in a careful and skillful manner”. It also stated that they failed “to use approved methods in general use in the care and treatment” of the political commentator.

It is not clear what kind of surgery Noah underwent.

The lawsuit stated that the accused failed “to prescribe proper medications”, failed to “discontinue certain prescription medications”, and failed “to use proper tests and examinations in order to diagnose the conditions from which” the celebrity “was suffering”.

Noah’s lawsuit, which was filed by Justin Blitz of Schulman Blitz LLP, added that the TV host suffered from “serious personal injury” which is “permanent, severe and grievous”. The injuries allegedly left Noah “rendered sick, sore lame and disabled.”

It also alleged that the accused failed “to inform the plaintiff of the risks, hazards and alternatives to the treatment”.

“A reasonably prudent person in the position of the plaintiff would have refused the treatment rendered, had they been so informed of the risks, hazards, and alternatives to the treatment rendered,” the lawsuit said.

Mr Blitz said that neither Noah nor he would “comment on the pending litigation at this point in time”.

The hospital’s public relations team acknowledged that it had received Noah’s complaint. “We have shared with Mr Noah’s attorney a detailed rebuttal to the claims, which are meritless,” it said.

The Independent has contacted Noah’s representatives and HSS for comment.

