Trevoh Chalobah has signed a new four-and-a-half-year contract with Premier League leaders Chelsea.

The 22-year-old academy graduate, who made his senior debut for the club in the Uefa Super Cup in August, has played 10 times this season and scored a memorable goal against Crystal Palace on his first appearance at Stamford Bridge.

On signing his new deal, which runs until the summer of 2026, Chalobah said: “It’s quite surreal. It’s a dream for me to sign a new long-term contract for my boyhood club and hopefully the dream continues.

“It’s been an unbelievable start to the season and something I never expected but it just shows that the hard work I’ve put in and going out on loans has paid off.

“I tried to impress the manager in pre-season and then take that into the games so it’s been good and consistency now is the key to keep those high levels.”

Chelsea director Marina Granovskaia added: “To see Trevoh joining so many of his fellow academy graduates in the men’s first team is something we are exceptionally proud of as a club.

“When he scored in the first game of the Premier League season it was an emotional moment for everyone involved in his progress to this point.

“His performances in the early months of the season as well as his attitude and professionalism have impressed us all and we are very pleased to be able to reward Trevoh’s progress with this new long-term contract.”

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Trevoh Chalobah: Chelsea defender signs new four-and-a-half-year deal