Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from December 17.

Football

Liverpool players celebrated their victory over Newcastle.

Inter Milan said a fond farewell to Christian Eriksen.

Kylian Mbappe tried his hand at a bit of modelling.

Raheem Sterling went back to his roots.

Gary Lineker proved some wounds would never heal.

Altrincham gave back.

Formula One

Mercedes duo Lewis Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas – and boss Toto Wolff – returned home.

They put a tough few days behind them to enjoy winning the constructors’ championship.

And Red Bull were first to applaud the achievement.

Cricket

Kevin Pietersen blamed off-field distractions for England’s Ashes performances.

Michael Vaughan disagreed.

Happy birthday Quinton De Kock.

Boxing

Tony Bellew showed off his gym skills.

Tennis

2015 Davis Cup champion James Ward called time on his playing career.

Novak Djokovic put his stamp on it.

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Trent celebrates Liverpool win, Eriksen bids farewell – Friday’s sporting social