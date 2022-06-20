Treasury minister Simon Clarke says Brexit is not to blame for airport chaos

Airport disruption is due to the travel industry “massively contracting” during the pandemic, not Brexit, the Treasury minister Simon Clarke has said.

The aviation industry is now facing a “surge of pent-up demand”, for which it is not “resourced or manned for”.

Mr Clarke said it is “sensible that some airports are revising their schedules for the summer season”, as it is “terrible” for them to offer flights which they can’t “honour”.

