Treasury minister Simon Clarke says Brexit is not to blame for airport chaos

Posted on June 20, 2022 0

Airport disruption is due to the travel industry “massively contracting” during the pandemic, not Brexit, the Treasury minister Simon Clarke has said.

The aviation industry is now facing a “surge of pent-up demand”, for which it is not “resourced or manned for”.

Mr Clarke said it is “sensible that some airports are revising their schedules for the summer season”, as it is “terrible” for them to offer flights which they can’t “honour”.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.

Douglas Mateo

Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.
View all posts

Source Link Treasury minister Simon Clarke says Brexit is not to blame for airport chaos