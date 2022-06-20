Treasury minister Simon Clarke challenged over rail staff earning £28k a year

Unions such as the National Union of Rail, Maritime and Transport Workers (RMT) are stoking “unrealistic salary expectations” and salary increases would push an “inflationary spiral,” Simon Clarke has said.

When challenged by LBC’s Nick Ferrari over the cost of living crisis, Clarke pointed to a government package “worth billions” to support families.

“[It] is a very substantial state package of support and that more or less offsets entirely the extra pressure on energy bills this year for a typical home,” Clarke said.

