Travis Scott spotted in public for the first time since Astroworld tragedy

Travis Scott has been spotted in public for the first time since the Astroworld tragedy.

The 30-year-old rapper was photographed with Michael Jordan, Mark Wahlberg, Saïd Taghmaoui, and Corey Gamble at Madison Club in La Quint in Southern California on Tuesday (23 November), according to People.

Ten people died and hundreds were injured during Travis Scott’s performance at the Astroworld festival in Houston, Texas, on 5 November, when the crowd surged towards the stage.

At approximately 9.15pm, the crowd surge caused people to be crushed and trampled on. Scott had earlier offered to cover the funeral costs of the victims who died at the festival.

The rapper has also offered a full refund of all Astroworld 2021 tickets.

Scott and the organisers of the Houston festival are facing multiple lawsuits, including a massive new $750mone in the wake of the fatal Texas concert.

Earlier this month, Scott’s attorney, Edwin F McPherson told Complex in a statement: “I think if you talk to Travis, he’d say there were times in his life as a young artist where he did things that he didn’t realise how much impact he has from the stage.”

“I think he’s matured, the power he has from the stage. He knows he can’t do things he’s done in the past. I’ve seen the footage of this, I didn’t see anything out of the ordinary in terms of what Travis was saying. Any performer wants the crowd charged up, wants them engaged in the show, I didn’t see anything that went beyond that,” he added.

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Travis Scott spotted in public for the first time since Astroworld tragedy