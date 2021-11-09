Travis Scott should have stopped Astroworld, Houston fire chief says: ‘The artist has control of the crowd’

Travis Scott should have stopped the fatal Astroworld show as soon as he noticed the crowd was in danger, the Houston Fire Chief says.

“The artist has command of that crowd,” Chief Samuel Pena told The Today Show.

“If he notices something going on, he can certainly pause that performance, turn on the lights and say, ‘Hey, we’re not going to continue until this thing is resolved,’” Mr Pena said.

Samuel Pena (The Today Show)

Eight people died and hundreds were injured after a crowd surge at the Astroworld Festival in Houston’s NRG Park on Friday.

A mass casualty event was declared at 9:38pm, but Scott only stopped the show at 10:15pm.

Scott halted the performance several times during his performance out of concern for the audience, but then continued playing.

Mr Pena said Scott should have stopped the show as soon as he noticed an ambulance that was trying to make its way through the crowd to treat some of the injured.

The fire chief wasn’t sure that Scott “was fully aware of what was going on”, adding that would form part of the ongoing investigation.

“Everybody at that event has a responsibility, starting from the artist on down, security and everybody that’s there to provide safety,” Mr Pena said.

