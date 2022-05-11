Travis Scott: More than 4,900 people were injured at Astroworld, new legal filing says

The total number of injuries from the crowd surge at Astroworld on 5 November 2021 has been confirmed.

A new court filing in Texas on Monday (9 May) stated that, not including those who died, 4,921 people suffered injuries in some capacity at Travis Scott’s festival in Houston, Texas.

It concluded that 732 people needed “extensive media treatment” and 1,649 were given “less extensive” medical treatment, while 2,540 cases have not been categorised, according to Rolling Stone .

A total of 10 people, aged between nine and 27 years old, died as a result of injuries after a fatal surge in the crowd at the festival.

In January, the FBI and Houston Police Department set up a website asking people who attended Astroworld to submit photos and videos taken at the event.

It was later reported that hundreds of lawsuits related to the Astroworld tragedy, against Scott and Live Nation, would move forward as one case. Some 380 separate filings were combined to represent nearly 2,800 alleged victims.

The suits allege that Astroworld was negligently planned and staged and that the crowd surge during Scott’s performance was preventable.

All the defendants, including Scott, have denied the allegations against them. The rapper has also consistently denied knowing how dangerous the situation was during his performance.

Travis Scott performing at Astroworld (2021 Invision)

The rapper has been making a slow comeback since the tragedy; he performed his first public live show since Astroworld last weekend (8 May).

Enjoy unlimited access to 70 million ad-free songs and podcasts with Amazon Music Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

Last month, Scott released his first song since the festival, a collaboration with Future and 808 Mafia producer Southside, called “Hold That Heat”.

In a statement on Instagram, the rapper announced his $5m (£4.06m) initiative, “Project Heal”, that he said would “always honour the victims of the Astroworld tragedy”.

The initiative was labelled a “PR stunt” by the grandmother of the youngest Astroworld victim, nine-year-old Ezra Blount.

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Travis Scott: More than 4,900 people were injured at Astroworld, new legal filing says