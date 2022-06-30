Travis Barker’s daughter Alabama shares new photo with father amid hospitalisation

Travis Barker’s daughter Alabama Barker has shared a new photo of her father after he was admitted to the hospital for pancreatitis.

On Tuesday (June 28), the Blink-182 drummer was taken to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles alongside wife Kourtney Kardashian. Barker, 46, was reportedly experiencing “extreme stomach pain” when he first visited West Hills Hospital, where he was transported to the larger hospital by ambulance.

Following his hospitalisation, Barker’s 16-year-old daughter Alabama shared a post to her Instagram story asking friends to “Please send your prayers” for her father. Now, his daughter has posted a new photo to her story with the drummer, alongside a sweet message.

The father-daughter duo were pictured side-by-side as Alabama snapped a photo of Barker’s tattooed hand, while the teen showed off her pink manicure and silver rings.

“Thank you guys for all of the prayers and love, I appreciate you & love all of you,” she captioned the Instagram story.

Barker’s wife Kourtney Kardashian has also been supporting the rocker during his health scare. According to People, Kardashian “won’t leave his side”.

“Kourtney was worried yesterday. They both were. Travis was suffering from extreme stomach pain and could barely walk,” a source told the outlet.

Alabama Barker shares new photo with Travis Barker amid his hospitalisation (Instagram / Alabama Luella Barker)

They added that Barker has been receiving “the best care” in hospital, with medical staff focusing on pain management.

Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian were married in May during a lavish Italian ceremony, the last of many wedding celebrations for the couple. In April 2022, the two attended a “practice” wedding officiated by an Elvis impersonator in Las Vegas, followed by a legal ceremony at a courthouse in Santa Barbara, California.

The reality star shares three children – Mason, 12, Penelope, nine, and Reign, seven – with ex-boyfriend Scott Disick. Barker has two biological children – Landon, 18, and Alabama, 16 – with ex-wife Shanna Moakler, and is the adoptive father of Moakler’s oldest daughter, Atiana De La Hoya.

