Travis Barker says Oscars suit and ‘glam team’ was out of his comfort zone: ‘This is all new to me’

Travis Barker has admitted that he was out of his comfort zone while attending the Oscars last month, and that he otherwise rarely “has a glam team”.

The Blink-182 drummer performed in the all-star band at the 94th annual Academy Awards on Sunday night. Ahead of the event, Barker walked the red carpet alongside fiancée Kourtney Kardashian outside the Dolby Theatre.

In the series “To The Nines,” Vanity Fair went behind the scenes with Barker and documented the drummer’s preparation for the big night. Even though Barker is a well-seasoned performer, he said that wearing a suit and makeup added to his nerves.

“I get nervous playing in a suit ‘cause I’m so used to playing with no shirt on and just being free,” he said in the clip. “And I’m wondering, like: ‘Oh, is my stick going to get caught in the cuff.’”

Barker, 46, and Kardashian, 42, announced their engagement in October 2021. While glam squads may be second nature for the Kardashian family, having his makeup done was new territory for Barker. “I never really have a glam team,” he said. “I never get powder or anything but this is the Oscars, so I’m like whatever, I’ll do whatever.”

Travis Barker says glam squads are ‘all new’ to him

“This is all new to me,” Barker said as celebrity men’s groomer Andrea Pezzillo handed him chapstick on a Q-tip. Barker’s usual beauty routine includes lotioning his tattooed skin, cutting his nails, and making sure his lips are moisturised. “Someone’s handing me chapstick on a Q-tip, it’s beautiful.”

For the occasion, Barker’s stylist Chris Kim dressed him in a black Maison Margiela suit and sunglasses. Barker explained he feels most comfortable in his unofficial uniform of no shirt, pants, and a pair of Converse shoes or Doc Martens boots, but was pleased with how his Oscars look came together.

“I like the juxtapose of me being at the Oscars,” Barker added. “It doesn’t quite fit but it does. Just like me in a suit, doesn’t quite fit but it does.”

Barker performed at the Oscars ceremony last weekend alongside Sheila E, Robert Glasper, and music director Adam Blackstone.

