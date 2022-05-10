Travis Barker says Kourtney Kardashian ‘cured’ him: ‘It feels like I’m living again’

Travis Barker has opened up about his relationship with Kourtney Kardashian, with the musician claiming it “cured” him and made him feel like he was “living again”.

The Blink-182 drummer discussed Kardashian and how she’s impacted him during a recent interview with Vanity Fair, where he addressed a tweet he shared last April about his life feeling like “a movie”.

According to Barker, one of the main reasons why he shared the tweet was because of his feelings towards Kardashian, noting that he was “fine with just being single the rest of [his] life and being a studio rat”. However, he said that once he started dating the reality star, his perspective changed, as she “cured” him.

“My kids are healthy. I love my career. I found the love of my life,” he said. “She’s cured me. It feels like I’m living again.”

Barker shares two children, Landon, 18, and Alabama, 16, with his ex-wife Shanna Moakler, while Kardashian shares three children, Mason, 12, Penelope, nine, and Reign, seven, with her ex Scott Disick.

As Barker has become a part of his partner’s reality show, The Kardashians, he also acknowledged how he’s become very “protective” of his relationship.

“I told her: ‘I never want to jeopardise what we have because it is sacred,’” he told Vanity Fair about his participation in the program. “So I’m very protective of it.”

Barker has previously discussed his bond with the Poosh founder, noting how much they have in common. During an interview with Billboard last month, he emphasised how important it has been to have Kardashian in his life.

“We’re very similar, with our backs to the wall,” he explained. “We have no quit, and I need someone like that in my life.”

The couple announced their engagement last October after Barker proposed to Kardashian on a beach in California.

Following the Grammy Awards last month, the pair had a wedding ceremony at a chapel in Las Vegas, featuring an Elvis-officiants. However, the wedding wasn’t legally binding as they didn’t have a marriage licence.

After the event, Kardashian shared photos from the ceremony on Instagram, where the caption read: “Found these in my camera roll.”

“Once upon a time in a land far, far away (Las Vegas) at 2am, after an epic night and a little tequila, a queen and her handsome king ventured out to the only open chapel with an Elvis and got married (with no licence),” she continued. “Practice makes perfect.”

However, it appears that official wedding plans are underway, as Kardashian’s mother, Kris Jenner, recently toldPeople that she’s not saying “one thing” about her daughter’s upcoming nuptials.

“I have been sworn to secrecy,” the manager said. “If I say one thing about a wedding, I am gonna be in so much trouble!”

On The Kardashians, which first aired April 13, the couple has documented different aspects of their relationship, such as their IVF treatments and details about Barker’s marriage proposal.

