Travis Barker moved to Calabasas to be closer to Kourtney Kardashian before they dated

For Travis Barker, it was love at first sight.

During Thursday 12 May’s episode of The Kardashians, matriarch Kris Jenner informed her eldest daughter, Kourtney Kardashian, that her future fiancé moved to Calabasas to be closer to her before the two even began dating.

In one scene, Jenner visited Kardashian to discuss her recent engagement to the Blink-182 drummer. Apart from revealing that she had accidentally stepped on her custom engagement ring, Kardashian also learned the real reason why Barker moved to her hometown of Calabasas.

“Did I tell you the story of how he came over, he goes: ‘Do you want to know the real reason why I moved to Calabasas?’” Jenner asked her daughter. “He said: ‘Because I knew [Kourtney] lived in Calabasas and I knew she was the love of my life.’”

Jenner then recalled Barker saying: “‘I didn’t even know her like that but I just knew if I couldn’t date her, be with her, because she was with someone else, that at least I could live by her.’”

Kardashian and Barker have had a whirlwind romance since the two began dating at the beginning of last year. In October 2021, Barker proposed to Kardashian on the beach in California at sunset, surrounded by red rose petals.

“I’ve never met a better human in my life,” Kardashian told her mom about her new fiancé. “Like, the thoughtfulness and just everything.”

During a recent interview with Vanity Fair, Barker spoke candidly about his relationship with the reality star, claiming that Kardashian “cured” him and made him feel like he was “living again”.

The two were married during an unofficial wedding ceremony in Las Vegas, following the Grammy Awards last month. However, the wedding wasn’t legally binding as they didn’t have a marriage license. Until then, the couple’s wedding plans remain classified, as Jenner recently told People she is “sworn to secrecy” regarding wedding details.

Kardashian and Barker each have children from their previous relationships. While Barker’s biological children – Landon, 18, and Alabama, 16 – were present for his proposal to the reality star, Kardashian’s young children – Mason, 12, Penelope, nine, and Reign, seven – were not invited to the special occasion. Scott Disick, Kardashian’s ex-partner, later revealed that his children were “upset” about missing the proposal.

New episodes of The Kardashians airs every Thursday on Hulu in the US and on Disney + in the UK.

