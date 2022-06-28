Travis Barker hospitalised in Los Angeles, accompanied by wife Kourtney Kardashian

Travis Barker has been hospitalised in Los Angeles.

The Blink-182 drummer has been admitted to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, according to a report by TMZ. The musician was accompanied by his wife, Kourtney Kardashian.

The report states that Barker first attended West Hills Hospital on Tuesday morning (28 June) after experiencing a health issue, but was then transfered to the larger Cedars-Sinai by ambulance.

TMZ points out that earlier in the day Barker had tweeted, “God save me”. It is not yet known why Barker is seeking medical treatment.

Barker and Kardashian officially got married at a courthouse in Santa Barbara, California in May. Later in the month they held their primary celebration in Portofino, Italy.

The wedding was attended by the famous Kardashian family, including mother Kris Jenner and sisters Kim, Khloe, Kylie and Kendall. Kardashian’s three children, Mason, Penelope and Reign, were also present.

Kardashian has also now changed her name on Instagram to Kourtney Kardashian Barker.

Earlier this month she criticised the “editors” of The Kardashians for not highlighting her “fairytale” engagement to Barker in favour of “drama” over her ex-boyfriend Scott Disick’s reaction. In a recent episode of the famous family’s new reality series, the Poosh founder said she was left “annoyed” after watching the edits of her storyline for the show.

