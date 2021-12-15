Travellers released from quarantine hotels 12 hours after red list is axed

Travellers have been released from quarantine hotels after the Government scrapped the red list.

The PA news agency understands they were told they could leave from 4pm, some 12 hours after the requirement to self-isolate in a hotel was dropped for new arrivals.

It has been reported that some travellers left their accommodation before then.

Concern over the Omicron coronavirus variant led to 11 African countries such as South Africa Nigeria and Zambia being put on the red list.

People arriving in the UK from those locations were required to spend 11 nights in a quarantine hotel at a cost of £2,285 for solo travellers.

But Health Secretary Sajid Javid announced on Tuesday that the list would be axed as the prevalence of the strain in the UK meant it was “now less effective in slowing the incursion of Omicron from abroad”.

