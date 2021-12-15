Travel news – live: UK red list scrapped from today as France considers tougher travel restrictions for Brits

The UK government has scrapped the red list for international travel as of 4am today, Wednesday 15 December.

Announced by health secretary Sajid Javid in the House of Commons yesterday, the move comes in response to the rapid global spread of the omicron coronavirus variant.

“Now that there is community transmission, the travel red less is less effective,” said Mr Javid.

However, travellers already impounded in hotel quarantine have not yet been formally released.

Some have walked out this morning, saying remaining feels like “a pointless exercise”.

A security guard at one hotel told The Independent: “I’ve had nine walk out on me so far. The police aren’t interested.”

Meanwhile, the French government is considering tighter border controls for British travellers.

“Regarding Britain, the current rule is to show a negative test less than 48-hours old in order to enter France,” French government spokesman Gabriel Attal told France Info radio on Tuesday.

“But we are always looking at means to tighten the framework, we are currently working on that and we should, I think, come to a conclusion in the coming days.”

Follow all the latest travel updates below:

Show latest update 1639560515 Chaos as red list ends but hotel quarantine continues “This morning we thought that we could go, that no one had any right to stop us, that there was no law that was going to bar us from leaving the hotel. So this morning we walked out.” So said Professor Giles Wigg of Oxford University as he left hotel quarantine at the Sofitel at Gatwick airport just after 6am. Despite officials pleading to be given time to complete the right paperwork, a steady stream of travellers have been checking themselves out of hotel quarantine at the airport since 4am. “It increasingly became apparent that it was a pointless exercise – that the variant was already in community transmission throughout the UK,” said Professor Wigg. “As the days went on, we all felt that the whole thing was just a waste of time. I felt, certainly, a bit of a political pawn.” Read the full story: Simon Calder 15 December 2021 09:28 1639559987 Good morning, and welcome to The Independent’s travel liveblog. We’ll be bringing you all the latest updates throughout the day. Helen Coffey 15 December 2021 09:19 1639504133 ‘Keeping us all safe’: the chaotic history of the UK red list Seventeen days after the government cancelled all flights from South Africa to the UK and revived the red list, the process has gone into reverse again. The belated acknowledgement of the pointlessness of hotel quarantine to protect against a variant that is already engulfing the UK is the latest U-turn in the saga of the UK’s constantly shifting policies on hotel quarantine and flight bans. Read the full story of a bizarre series of decisions by ministers: Simon Calder 14 December 2021 17:48 1639501368 Travel Network supports government scrapping of red list Gary Lewis, CEO of The Travel Network Group, which represents more than 1,200 travel businesses in the UK, said of today’s announcement that the final 11 countries were being removed from the UK’s red list: “Our support for the Government’s travel updates during this pandemic has been limited, but we are backing today’s announcement that will see all countries removed from the red list. “After nearly 20 months of this crisis, we’re going to have to learn to live with Covid and forcing tourists returning to the UK from so called ‘red list’ countries to isolate in expensive hotels was in no way helping the travel industry get off its knees. “We fully support testing measures, and we are fully behind safe overseas travel but we have to be pragmatic, Covid is here for the long run. “We need our Government to work with the travel industry to provide clear and timely direction, workable plans and affordable testing solutions. There have been too many poorly-timed, knee-jerk travel impositions, but today we welcome this adjustment to the self-isolation rules.” Helen Coffey 14 December 2021 17:02 1639500224 Sign up to Simon Calder’s weekly travel newsletter A passage from Simon Calder’s weekly travel newsletter from last Friday, 10 December, looks salient today. “I do not accuse the UK government of setting out to create maximum hassle and uncertainty for travellers. But its rapidly changing, incoherent and irrational rule changes have done exactly that. “A couple of hundred metres away from International Arrivals at Gatwick, travellers from southern Africa were paying a fortune for the misery of hotel quarantine – ostensibly to protect the rest of us from the omicron variant of coronavirus, which is already (according to the government’s advisers) spreading like wildfire within the UK.” Helen Coffey 14 December 2021 16:43 1639498394 Hotel quarantine a breach of human rights, court will be told Quarantined couple Emily Mennie and Owen Hancock have demanded that the cost of hotel quarantine for those caught up in the policy over the last few weeks is immediately refunded by the government, and called for urgent release of all those in hotel quarantine. Owen, from Tooting, South London, said: “Clearly the government has listened to the 60,000 people who have signed our petition and to the hundreds of travellers who are furious at the sky high cost of hotel quarantine. “The fact that the government has decided less than two weeks later, that testing fully vaccinated travellers is a better solution, shows that the hasty reintroduction of hotel quarantine was unfair. We must all be let out today and allowed to isolate at home now.” Emily added: “What this shows is that hundreds of travellers like us have been unfairly treated, landed with a massive credit card bill, and imprisoned for no good reason. Boris Johnson and his government must now urgently refund all travellers who’ve had to fork out, in our case nearly £4,000.” PGMBM Managing Partner Tom Goodhead, whose firm took the government to court last week, said: “Clearly the government has listened to our case against the hotel quarantine system, as well as all the scientific evidence that showed the policy was not working and is entirely disproportionate. “The fact that the government has changed tack so quickly shows that the hasty reintroduction of the red list was a mistake. But that mistake has resulted in hundreds of people being unfairly treated, forced to pay massive fees for their own imprisonment even though they have followed the rules. And all this just a few weeks before Christmas. “It is for this reason that PGMBM will go to the Court of Appeal to seek justice for those who have been affected these past few weeks as well as those who had to go through this unjustifiable process earlier in the year.” Helen Coffey 14 December 2021 16:13 1639496145 Which countries are currently on the red list? The health secretary Sajid Javid this afternoon announced that the red list will once again be cleared from tomorrow, 15 December. A total of 11 countries had been added between 29 November and 4 December, in response to the omicron variant, but ministers today announced that keeping borders closed to certain countries has been rendered unnecessary by community transmission in the UK. But how will this affect travel? For all of the background on the UK’s highest-risk list, including which 11 countries are set to be cleared and when, read our comprehensive red list recap: Lucy Thackray 14 December 2021 15:35 1639494126 Testing rules will be reviewed first week of January While the red list is to be scrapped tomorrow, the present testing rules for travel will be reviewed in the first week of January, the transport secretary has confirmed. Grant Shapps tweeted: “From 4am on Weds 15 Dec, ALL 11 countries will be removed from England’s travel red list. “All current TESTING measures remain in place & will be reviewed in the first week of January.” Since early December, travellers arriving back to the UK have had to take a pre-travel Covid test on the day of departure or within the two days beforehand, as well as vaccinated travellers having to use PCR tests for their post-arrival “day two” test and self-isolate until they receive a negative result. Unvaccinated travellers still have to self-isolate at home for 10 days, and have to use PCR tests for their day two and day eight tests. Follow the story here: Lucy Thackray 14 December 2021 15:02 1639493520 Outrage from those in hotel quarantine as red list scrapped Many of those who travelled to red list countries such as South Africa during the couple of weeks they were back on the list are now midway through their 10-day hotel isolation period. It has just been announced that the UK government will empty the red list once again from 4am tomorrow, just 16 days after the first countries were added to it once again. Louise Hemus Fox, currently in hotel quarantine at the Gatwick Sofitel, told The Independent: “As a minimum we should be allowed out on receipt of a negative day eight test. Not have to sit here until midnight on day 10. “The whole thing is utterly pointless. This is absolutely nothing to do with infection control, it’s just a bureaucratic platitude.” The PGMBM team cited cases such as that of Emily Mennie and Owen Hancock, who travelled to South Africa last month and were unable to travel back before the red list restrictions were implemented. Follow the story here: Lucy Thackray 14 December 2021 14:52 1639492095 Red list to be scrapped from Wednesday The UK government has confirmed it is scrapping the red list for international travel, from 4am on Wednesday. Announced by health secretary Sajid Javid in the House of Commons today, the move comes in response to the rapid global spread of the omicron coronavirus variant, which ministers admit has rendered the strictest travel restrictions unnecessary. The 11 African countries currently designated “high risk” by the Department for Transport will be removed from the red list from 4am tomorrow. Testing requirements, however, will stay in place. Follow the story here: Lucy Thackray 14 December 2021 14:28

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Travel news – live: UK red list scrapped from today as France considers tougher travel restrictions for Brits