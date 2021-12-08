Travel news live: Travel bans ‘morally wrong’ says Archbishop as Tui reports £4.7m loss per day

The Archbishop of Canterbury has weighed in on the travels bans imposed on several southern African countries, calling them “morally wrong”.

Writing in a series of tweets, Justin Welby said, “We cannot have ‘travel apartheid’,” mirroring the phrase used by Nigeria’s high commissioner on Tuesday.

In the past two weeks, the UK government has added 11 countries to the formerly emptied red list, including South Africa, Botswana and most recently Nigeria.

Meanwhile countries and regions including the US and EU also banned arrivals from a selection of neighbouring African countries.

Leaders and officials in red-listed countries expressed outrage at the “selective” listing of southern African countries, when omicron is now present in dozens of countries around the world.

In other news, holiday giant Tui today announced losses of £2.01bn (£1.72bn) in the year to September 2021, working out to nearly £5m per day.

However CEO Fritz Joussen remains optimistic, telling The Independent: “We expect summer 2022 to return to booking levels similar to pre-corona 2019.”

Follow all the latest travel updates below:

Show latest update 1638955043 Tui lost £4.7m per day amid 2021 restrictions Holiday giant Tui has reported a loss of £2.01bn (£1.72bn) for the 12 months to the end of September 2021 – working out to almost £5m per day. Tui carried only 5.4 million passengers in the past year 2021, less than 20 per cent of 2019 levels. But it already has 4.1 million bookings for the current financial year. CEO Fritz Joussen told The Independent he was optimistic for the year ahead, saying: “We expect summer 2022 and the peak travel season to return to booking levels similar to pre-corona 2019.” Simon Calder 8 December 2021 09:17 1638954380 Good morning Good morning and welcome to The Independent’s travel liveblog, where we’ll be following all the latest news and updates. Lucy Thackray 8 December 2021 09:06

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Travel news live: Travel bans ‘morally wrong’ says Archbishop as Tui reports £4.7m loss per day