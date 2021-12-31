Travel news – live: Train disruption expected over New Year amid strikes and staff shortages

Train operators are cancelling hundreds of services due to staff absences as the Omicron variant sweeps across the the UK.

Many passengers hoping to travel for the new year can expect disruption thanks to the staffing issues, as well as a strike by employees of one of the main inter-city train companies.

One of the main operators affected is CrossCountry, which serves Scotland, northern England, the Midlands and the south coast.

The union says it is taking industrial action because of what it calls “a systematic attempt by CrossCountry to undermine the role of the senior conductors and train managers by drafting in other staff to do their jobs.”

But East Midlands Railway, LNER, TransPennine Express, Avanti West Coast, Northern and GWR are also cancelling various services.

In other travel news, Germany is set to lift its ban on UK visitors from Tuesday, with fully vaccinated travellers able to swerve quarantine.

Follow all the latest travel updates below:

Show latest update 1640947717 Which regions are affected by train cancellations “If you see a train, catch it” is the message that will resound this New Year’s Eve. Wherever you are, assume your rail journey will be disrupted – and be pleasantly surprised if you travel as expected. Train operators are cancelling hundreds of services due to staff absences as the Omicron variant sweeps across the the UK. Many passengers will also be hit by a strike by employees of one of the main inter-city train companies. Thursday was fairly chaotic, with multiple short-notice cancellations across the rail network. It seems likely that the same will happen on New Year’s Eve. Some train operators are giving passengers a head start by announcing cancellations in advance. Here’s everything we know so far: Simon Calder 31 December 2021 10:48 1640947498 Good morning Good morning and welcome to The Independent’s travel liveblog, where we’ll be posting all the latest news and updates. Lucy Thackray 31 December 2021 10:44

Source Link Travel news – live: Train disruption expected over New Year amid strikes and staff shortages