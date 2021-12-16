Travel news – live: Greece demands PCR tests for travel as almost 5% of quarantined UK arrivals test positive

Greece is the latest country to introduce tighter travel rules in response to the threat of the omicron coronavirus variant.

From 19 December, all international arrivals, including those from the EU, will need to present a negative PCR test taken within the 48 hours prior to arrival.

The Greek government announced the move on Wednesday, following in the footsteps of Italy, which introduced similar restrictions the day before.

The current entry requirements for Greece stipulate that travellers from the UK don’t need to present a negative test if they can prove full vaccination or recovery from Covid-19.

Meanwhile, in the UK an “unprecedentedly high” number of quarantining arrivals have tested positive for coronavirus.

Almost 5 per cent of travellers staying in hotel quarantine recently tested positive for Covid, MPs have been told.

Jonathan Mogford, the official in charge of border policy at the UK Health Security Agency, told a transport select committee meeting that at least 1 per cent of these were found to have the omicron variant, although in reality the number could be as high as 3 per cent.

Show latest update 1639641623 Good morning, and welcome to The Independent’s travel liveblog. We’ll be bringing you all the latest news and updates throughout the day. Helen Coffey 16 December 2021 08:00 1639584402 Flights cancelled as a result of La Palma volcano A number of flights have been cancelled over the past few days as a result of toxic gasses from the volcano in La Palma. Some 21 flights were cancelled to and from airports in the Canary Islands yesterday (14 December), according to data from aviation analytics experts Cirium. A further two flights have been cancelled so far today (15 December). Helen Coffey 15 December 2021 16:06 1639582714 Qatar Airways resumes pre-pandemic inflight dining service Qatar Airways is resuming its pre-pandemic inflight dining experience on its London and Paris routes. The airline will once again offer passengers in First and Business Class silverware and chinaware, presented on white linen and accompanied by candle light, as part of its dining service. This had previously been swapped for meals dished out on serving trays as part of a pared back experience in response to Covid-19. Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive, His Excellency Mr Akbar Al Baker, said: “The past year and a half has been a challenging period for the aviation industry, however we grew stronger and became more resilient as time went by. “Today, we are happy to mark a new chapter that brings us a step closer to the recovery of the pandemic. Passengers will now be able to further enjoy Qatar Airways’ world-renowned in-flight services onboard our flights between Doha, London and Paris with more destinations to follow.” Helen Coffey 15 December 2021 15:38 1639580087 Ghana to fine airlines £2,640 per unvaccinated passenger Ghana has announced it will fine airlines $3,500 (£2,640) per unvaccinated passenger they attempt to bring into the country. The same severity of fine will also be applied to carriers which transport travellers who have not filled out the official health declaration form prior to arrival at Kotoka International Airport. International arrivals may be refused entry to the country if they do not meet the abovementioned requirements, while Ghanaians will be allowed in but must quarantine for 14 days, the state-owned Ghana Airport Company stated. Helen Coffey 15 December 2021 14:54 1639577916 Hotel quarantine inmates to be released at 4pm – but self-isolation may continue Thousands of travellers in hotel quarantine have been told they can leave from 4pm – 12 hours after the red list was abolished. Many have already left, citing the ending of the red list status for all countries at 4am on Wednesday morning. The latest letter given to people in hotel quarantine by the Managed Quarantine Service reads: “For everyone who wants to leave quarantine I can confirm that you will be leaving today. To secure this we need to make changes to the legal regulations to state your stay in quarantine can be transferred to home isolation. “We are taking urgent advice from public health officials to ensure that the departure of our guests continues to meet the requirements for protecting the UK from the spread of Covid. “We will also be asking for details of your onward isolation so that we can share this with test and trace colleagues. “We expect to begin to be able to begin departures from 4pm today, when you will also be given clear instructions on the requirements of home isolation.” Read the full story: Simon Calder 15 December 2021 14:18 1639576309 ‘Drop travel tests and limit air travel to vaccinated people,’ urges Ryanair boss In a stinging attack on the UK’s travel restrictions, the boss of Europe’s biggest budget airline has said flying should be limited to vaccinated passengers – with Covid tests dropped. Michael O’Leary, chief executive of Ryanair, accused the UK government of “making up rules as they go along”. He told The Independent: “I see no justification for the UK government rules that passengers who’ve already done the sensible thing and got vaccinated now have to take tests before they travel and, more ludicrously, two days after they travel. “I would however support encouraging more and more of the unvaccinated minority to get vaccinated. Instead of introducing mandatory vaccination policies you have to make it more and more attractive for people to become vaccinated.” Read the full story: Simon Calder 15 December 2021 13:51 1639569216 Couple stuck in hotel quarantine describe their stay as ‘total shambles’ A couple stuck in hotel quarantine, Emily Mennie and Owen Hancock, have described their current incarceration as “a total shambles” and have accused the government of “playing with their lives.” In an emotional video shared on Twitter, Mr Hancock said: “The red list finished at 4am this morning and we thought, ‘that’s it, we don’t need to be here anymore.’ “But no one’s letting us out. There are people shouting in the corridors. It’s heartbreaking.” Ms Mennie added: “We think it’s a total shambles from the government how they’re just toying with people’s lives. We’ve been imprisoned in this room for nine days now; we’re negative Covid tested, double vaccinated, and we’re just not being allowed to go home. “It is completely unacceptable from the government to just play with people’s lives… We should be released and compensated for the time we have spent in this prison.” Helen Coffey 15 December 2021 11:53 1639567422 Hotel quarantine confusion continues as red list inmates ‘abscond’ without permission Ministers and officials have pleaded with people still in hotel quarantine to remain there even though the red list has ended. Numerous travellers at the Gatwick Sofitel left the hotel without completing the full 11 nights of quarantine, saying they believed they were entitled to leave. Louise Fox, who is in hotel quarantine at Gatwick, said: “There are people walking out. I rang down and they said that they are ‘absconding’ and will be charged accordingly.” Read the full story: Simon Calder 15 December 2021 11:23 1639566162 South Africa welcomes government decision to abolish red list Tourism minister Lindiwe Sisulu has welcomed the announcement from the UK government that South Africa is being removed from the red list for international travel. The latest decision to remove all 11 African countries from the red list means that hotel quarantine is no longer required for those returning to the UK from South Africa as of 4am on 15 December. “Today’s announcement by the UK government is a step in the right direction for South Africa’s tourism sector. When South Africa was added to the red list last month, the implementation of hotel quarantine instead of at-home quarantine was a huge deterrent for Brits who were considering travelling to South Africa at a time when our tourism industry was just beginning to recover,” Minister Sisulu said. “The omicron variant is something that we continue to take very seriously, and our scientists are closely monitoring its trajectory to contain the virus and ensure the appropriate robust safety measures are in place. South African borders remain open, and our government and tourism industry have been working extremely hard to implement safety regulations to ensure that we are ready for all inbound visitors.” Minister Sisulu added: “We appreciate all the hard work and dedication of all our tourism stakeholders. Our lobbying efforts are yielding results and today we see the country has been removed from the red list. We hope to welcome British travellers again very soon.” Helen Coffey 15 December 2021 11:02 1639564189 Jet2 calls remaining UK travel restrictions ‘disproportionate and excessive’ Responding to today’s scrapping of the red list, Steve Heapy, CEO of Jet2holidays, called remaining travel restrictions “disproportionate and excessive”. He said: “Although the removal of 11 countries from the red list is positive news, the fact that disproportionate and excessive travel restrictions remain in place for the Christmas holidays is very disappointing. Yet again, international travel is having to play to a completely different rule book when compared to other areas of everyday life. “As an airline and tour operator, we recognise how important safety is and we make it our number one priority at all times. However, we fail to see how the current travel testing regime adds anything other than hassle, cost and disruption to hardworking customers and families who just want to get away for a well-deserved holiday over the Christmas holiday season. “Like our customers, we are confused and frustrated that the health secretary has today deemed travel restrictions as ‘less effective in slowing omicron from abroad’, whilst at the same time the UK government continues to impose such harsh travel restrictions. The government seems to be telling us on one hand that travel restrictions are less effective, whilst on the other insisting that travel restrictions stay in place.” Helen Coffey 15 December 2021 10:29

