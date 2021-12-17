The unexpected announcement that British tourists would be banned from entering France from midnight on Saturday has sent shockwaves through an already beleaguered tourism industry.

The news trickled through gradually yesterday until it was confirmed by the French government – until further notice, UK-France leisure travel would be prohibited, wrecking thousands of holidaymakers’ Christmas and New Year plans.

Exemptions were scant, including French citizens and their spouses, partners and children; students enrolled in France; and those travelling due to the death or terminal prognosis of a close family member (grandparent, parent, child or sibling)

Travel association ABTA’s chief executive, Mark Tanzer, called the move “a hammer blow to the winter travel industry, which is already under extreme pressure following the new Omicron restrictions.”

Nick Robinson, founder and CEO of ski instructor marketplace Maison Sport, said: “The partial closure of the borders with France is absolutely devastating for the skiing and other winter industries,” adding that “we can’t help but feel caught in the middle of a political storm”.

Meanhwile, TUI, easyJet, Jet2 and British Airways have been axing flights and holidays to France as a result of the ban.

Follow all the latest travel updates below:

Show latest update 1639729805 Good morning, and welcome to The Independent’s travel liveblog. We’ll be bringing you all the latest news and updates throughout the day. Helen Coffey 17 December 2021 08:30

Source Link Travel news – live: France travel ban sends shockwaves through tourism industry as holidays cancelled