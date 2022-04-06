Travel in 2022: Experts to explore what the rest of the year has in store

Restrictions may have eased, but holidaymakers have faced travel chaos over the Easter break with flights cancelled and long airport queues due to Covid staff shortages. As we look forward to potential travel from the UK beyond Easter, The Independent’s resident experts will be on hand to help paint a picture of what holidays might look like for the rest of the year and beyond.

Will the travel chaos continue? Will the fuel crisis push up prices? How will Covid continue to affect how and where we go on holiday?

Join travel correspondent Simon Calder and travel editor Helen Coffey as they do their best to answer your burning questions and discuss how to get the most out of your holidays in 2022.

As the cost of living crisis rumbles on, Simon will also be on hand to bring you the best budgeting tips, while author of upcoming flight-free travel book Zero Altitude Helen will be sharing alternatives to flying, plus providing sustainable travel inspiration.

Join both experts at this free virtual event held on Zoom on Wednesday 20 April at 6.30pm.

Sign up for your free ticket here.

