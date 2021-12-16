Travel expert Simon Calder to answer your questions live as restrictions tighten

It is very much a sense of déjà vu when it comes to the situation regarding travel as further restrictions come into force in response to the spread of the omicron covid variant only continues to grow.

Only travelling for “compelling reasons” between France and England will be permitted, however, French citizens and their spouses, partners and children will still be able to return to France from the UK.

Meanwhile, Greece is the latest country to introduce tighter travel rules in response to the threat of the omicron coronavirus variant.

From 19 December, all international arrivals, including those from the EU, will need to present a negative PCR test taken within the 48 hours prior to arrival.

The Greek government announced the move on Wednesday, following in the footsteps of Italy, which introduced similar restrictions the day before.

The current entry requirements for Greece stipulate that travellers from the UK don’t need to present a negative test if they can prove full vaccination or recovery from Covid-19.

So how do all the latest changes affect your plans to travel over coming weeks?

Our expert Simon Calder will be on hand to answer all your latest travel questions in an ‘Ask me anything’ later today (Thursday, 16 December). He will be answering live in the comments section below between 4pm and 5pm.

Register to submit your question in the comments box under this article. If you’re not already a member, click “sign up” in the comments section to leave your question.

Don’t worry if you can’t see your question – they will be hidden until Simon joins the conversation to answer them.

