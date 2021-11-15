Travel expert Simon Calder to answer your questions at exclusive live event

Wondering what the future of travel holds in a world free of traffic lights – but potentially crammed with restrictions such as booster jabs, Covid tests and post-Brexit passport red tape?

Join The Independent for a free live event with esteemed travel correspondent Simon Calder, as he takes a deep dive into what 2022 could look like for holidays.

The global travel industry has taken a battering over the previous 20 months of the pandemic, but green shoots of potential are finally starting to unfurl once more, with zero countries left on the UK’s high-risk red list, and an increasing number of destinations flinging their doors open for international tourists (provided they’re fully vaccinated).

At the same time, there are still a number of hoops to be jumped through for intrepid travellers, from ensuring your passport gets an exit stamp when leaving Europe to adhering to some nations’ imposed vaccination “expiry dates”.

In this virtual live event, Simon will be on-hand to look at the most pressing travel issues for Brits and answer your burning holiday questions. Taking place over Zoom on Wednesday 1 December from 6.30-7.30pm, it’s completely free to attend – just click to sign up here in advance.

