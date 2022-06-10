Transport for London and FirstGroup to admit safety failings over tram crash

Transport for London and FirstGroup-owned Tram Operations Limited have indicated they will plead guilty to health and safety failings over the 2016 Croydon tram crash.

Seven passengers died and 51 were injured when a tram derailed in south London on November 9 2016.

Friday’s hearing at Croydon Magistrates’ Court was the first to take place in relation to a criminal prosecution regarding the crash.

Driver Alfred Dorris, who is accused of an alleged failure as an employee to take reasonable care of passengers, indicated a not guilty plea.

He stood in the dock wearing a navy shirt and black jacket.

The victims of the crash were Dane Chinnery, 19, Philip Seary, 57, Dorota Rynkiewicz, 35, Robert Huxley, 63, and Philip Logan, 52, all from New Addington, and Donald Collett, 62, and Mark Smith, 35, both from Croydon.

