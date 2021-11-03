Transition to renewable energy must be fair to all

The importance of ensuring that the world’s transition to renewable energy leaves no one behind, was reiterated by ministers and directors from across the world during a panel at the inaugural Saudi Green Initiative (SGI) Forum, held on 23 October in Riyadh.

Panelists stressed how the private sector must work together with governments, to create multilateral change to mitigate the risk of future energy crises.

Dr Nayef Almusehel, Saudi Arabia’s deputy minister for policies and strategic planning, reiterated the Kingdom’s pledge to provide 50 per cent of its energy from renewable sources by 2030, but noted that the energy transition will look different across the world.

“The word ‘transition’ does not necessarily reflect a single solution. It is rooted in a framework that respects the different capabilities of different global economies and offers multiple solutions to reach these targets,” he said.

One initiative created by the Kingdom involves delivering clean cooking fuels to millions of people in developing economies.

“The problem at hand requires an all-over approach to achieve our targets and ensure we will not leave anyone behind,” Dr Almusehel added.

Pearnel Charles Jr, the minister of housing, urban renewal, environment and climate change in Jamaica, echoed the panel in his call for governments to focus on sustainable development and building resilience.

“We hope to incorporate Saudi Arabia’s practices in Jamaica as part of our efforts to move towards sustainability in all sectors,” he said.

Achieving a successful energy transition requires balancing economic, environmental and social sustainability.

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Transition to renewable energy must be fair to all