Transfer news LIVE: Romelu Lukaku latest as Lille ‘reject Newcastle’s Sven Botman interest’

The January transfer window is open and rumours are swirling around the Premier League and across Europe.

The drama this month has centred around Romelu Lukaku’s future after his recent outburst following an unauthorised interview where he admitted to being “not happy” at the European champions and eager to one day return to Inter Milan, despite only joining Chelsea for £97.5m last summer.

Meanwhile Newcastle appear keen to spend lavishly this month after their newfound Saudi investment, with Sven Botman an early target, as Eddie Howe considers the Dutch defender an option after impressing with Lille.

Liverpool are said to be plotting a move for Arsenal and England forward Bukayo Saka and are monitoring the 20-year-old’s contract situation at the Emirates, according to the Express. Saka, who has scored five times in the Premier League this season, is under contract until 2024 at Arsenal, while Liverpool have reportedly also made an offer to AC Milan midfielder Franck Kessie ahead of his deal expiring at the end of the season. Arsenal, meanwhile, have identified Real Sociedad’s Alexander Isak and Lille’s Jonathan David as potential additions to their forward line, amid uncertainty over the futures of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette. Manchester City’s Aymeric Laporte is receiving interest from Barcelona, while Newcastle, West Ham and Everton are tracking Aaron Ramsey and are set to offer the Juventus midfielder a return to the Premier League. Newcastle are also closing in on a deal for Lille defender Sven Botman, according to the Mail.

Follow all the latest transfer news, rumours and gossip from the Premier League and around Europe:

Show latest update 1641284139 Newcastle push for Kieran Trippier to kick off January spending spree Kieran Trippier is set to return to the Premier League with Newcastle United leading the race to sign the England international from Atletico Madrid. Manchester United showed interest in the right-back last summer but pulled out over a potential deal after refusing to meet Atletico’s asking price. Now Newcastle are set to beat competition for the 31-year-old and are in “advanced talks” to sign Trippier in January, according to the Manchester Evening News. Trippier, who won LaLiga with Atletico last season, is said to be keen on a return to England following his move to Spain from Tottenham in 2019. Jack Rathborn 4 January 2022 08:15 1641283139 Romelu Lukaku has no plans to leave Chelsea despite outburst in interview Romelu Lukaku has told Thomas Tuchel that he remains committed to Chelsea and will not push for a move. That is despite his controversial interview in which he admitted to being “not happy” at the club. But after meeting the manager and the club on Monday, the Times report that Lukaku is not eager to depart the European champions. Jack Rathborn 4 January 2022 07:58 1641282944 Newcastle’s Sven Botman approach rejected by Lille Newcastle have seen their interest in Lille’s Sven Botman knocked back. The Telegraph report that the Magpies discussed a £30m fee with the French club. But the Ligue 1 side have resisted the approach, pushing Eddie Howe’s side to look elsewhere for defensive reinforcements as he bids to spend the Saudi money this month in a bid to boost the club’s hopes of avoiding relegation. The Magpies still hold out hope of reigniting interest, but Lille appear set to hold out for a huge fee for their 21-year-old Dutch centre-back. Jack Rathborn 4 January 2022 07:55 1641223837 Newcastle ‘increasingly confident’ of signing Kieran Trippier Having brought you news of a setback in their pursuit of one defender earlier, Newcastle appear to be closer to completing the signing of another. A number of outlets, including The Guardian, suggest that a deal to sign Kieran Trippier from Atletico Madrid is moving ever nearer to completion, with a fee around £25 million mentioned. Trippier was signed by Eddie Howe at Burnley, and the pair could be set for a reunion. Trippier could arrive at the club by the end of the week as the first major Newcastle signing since the Saudi-backed takeover on Tyneside. “Kieran Trippier is an extraordinary footballer who has given us a lot and we will try to keep him,” said Atlético manager Diego Simeone when asked about the future of a player who has also been linked with Manchester United. “We want him to stay, he’s an important player, but nowadays, when a player wants to leave, you can’t force them to stay. You can’t retain them.” England’s Kieran Trippier could be returning to the Premier League (Nick Potts/PA) Harry Latham-Coyle 3 January 2022 15:30 1641220448 Barcelona president believes club can still attract mega-stars It hasn’t been the rosiest couple of years for Barcelona, but there are reasons for optimism for the Catalan club. Xavi appears to have provided a steadying influence, and is said to have played a key role in securing Ferran Torres’ signature from Manchester City, while the club’s financial state is in a significantly better state than the one that saw Lionel Messi forced to leave the club last summer. Club president Joan Laporta was asked earlier about links with Erling Haaland, perhaps the prized commodity for Europe’s uber-rich, and had this to say: “We’re working to build a top team. Everything is possible if we do things well. And I’m sure we will. “Top players are open to join Barça. We’re definitely recovering our status.” Harry Latham-Coyle 3 January 2022 14:34 1641217437 Deal done! As teased earlier, Ricardo Pepi has passed his final medical checks and signed on the dotted line to become an FC Augsburg player. An exciting signing for the German club – and an outstanding opportunity for one of the USA’s brightest homegrown starlets. Harry Latham-Coyle 3 January 2022 13:43 1641217219 Newcastle struck blow in pursuit of Sven Botman Let’s make another of what will become regular January visits to Tyneside, one would suggest, and a bit of bad news for Newcastle – the Saudi-backed club are set to be rejected by Sven Botman of Lille, who has been heavily discussed as a preferred centre-half target for Eddie Howe. The 21-year-old Dutchman is, according to The Times, uneasy about joining a club battling relegation. Milan have also reportedly bid for Botman. Harry Latham-Coyle 3 January 2022 13:40 1641213685 Adama Traore attracting interest Adama Traore has been regularly linked with Tottenham over the last 18 months or so, but could the Wolves winger be headed for another London club instead? The Mirror report that West Ham are also intrigued by a player possessing such obvious and considerable talents, who may be available for a reduced fee as Wolves try and fund business of their own. West Ham will be without Said Benrahama this month as he spearheads Algeria’s efforts at the Africa Cup of Nations. Harry Latham-Coyle 3 January 2022 12:41 1641210563 Axel Tuanzebe set to join Napoli on loan A third loan spell at Aston Villa hasn’t quite panned out as planned for Axel Tuanzebe, and the Manchester United defender appears to be headed elsewhere after the termination of a planned season-long stint at Villa Park – Napoli seem set to take the talented 24-year-old to Italy until the end of the season. Tuanzebe has made just six appearances for Villa this season and appeared out of favour under Steven Gerrard, but will get the chance to fight for a place in Naples. Luciano Spalletti’s side are third in Serie A. Harry Latham-Coyle 3 January 2022 11:49 1641208276 More uncertain futures at Chelsea The future of Romelu Lukaku is not the only problem for Thomas Tuchel at Chelsea, with as many as four defenders out of contract in the summer and now able to line up potential next moves to foreign club. Both Andreas Christensen and Cesar Azpilicueta are of interest to Barcelona, according to Spanish newspaper Sport. Antonio Rudiger is wanted by Real Madrid, while Thiago Silva is another who could leave for free at the end of the season. It may be unlikely that all leave the club but it could be a very busy month for Marina Granovskaia and the rest of the Chelsea top brass. Harry Latham-Coyle 3 January 2022 11:11

