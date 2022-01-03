Transfer news LIVE: Manchester United offered Ousmane Dembele and Anthony Martial swap deal

Dembélé trains with the rest of the squad

The January transfer window is open and rumours are swirling around the Premier League and across Europe.

Romelu Lukaku’s future has suddenly been thrown into doubt after his recent interview expressing his desire to one day return to Inter Milan, despite only joining Chelsea for £97.5m last summer.

Liverpool are said to be plotting a move for Arsenal and England forward Bukayo Saka and are monitoring the 20-year-old’s contract situation at the Emirates, according to the Express. Saka, who has scored five times in the Premier League this season, is under contract until 2024 at Arsenal, while Liverpool have reportedly also made an offer to AC Milan midfielder Franck Kessie ahead of his deal expiring at the end of the season.

Arsenal, meanwhile, have identified Real Sociedad’s Alexander Isak and Lille’s Jonathan David as potential additions to their forward line, amid uncertainty over the futures of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette. Manchester City’s Aymeric Laporte is receiving interest from Barcelona, while Newcastle, West Ham and Everton are tracking Aaron Ramsey and are set to offer the Juventus midfielder a return to the Premier League. Newcastle are also closing in on a deal for Lille defender Sven Botman, according to the Mail.

Follow all the latest transfer news, rumours and gossip from the Premier League and around Europe:

Show latest update 1641196849 Cristiano Ronaldo ‘very happy’ at Manchester United, says Jorge Mendes Cristiano Ronaldo’s agent, Jorge Mendes, has refuted suggestions that his client is unhappy at Manchester United. Ronaldo only returned to Old Trafford last summer and while he has scored 14 goals in all competitions this season, there have been suggestions that the Portugal international is already looking for a move away following United’s poor start to the season. “Cristiano Ronaldo is very happy at Man United,” Mendes told Sky Sports. “He’s going to continue with his solid, great performances as always in his career. It’s going to be a great season for him, I’m sure.” Jack Rathborn 3 January 2022 08:00 1641196358 Romelu Lukaku could force Antonio Conte reunion at Tottenham after Chelsea fallout Romelu Lukaku’s Chelsea future remains uncertain after his recent interview in Italy angering Thomas Tuchel. And Gazzetta Dello Sport sensationally claim the Belgian forward could force a reunion with former manager Antonio Conte at Tottenham in the summer. The Blues paid £97.5m last summer to bring Lukaku back to Stamford Bridge from Inter Milan, which suggests the European champions would want at least that sum to move off their No 9. Jack Rathborn 3 January 2022 07:52 1641196183 Man United could be offered Martial-Dembele swap with Barcelona Manchester United could be offered a swap deal from Barcelona involving Ousmane Dembele and Anthony Martial. That’s according to Ara, who claim the French forwards could swap clubs with neither settled long-term. Martial has also been linked with Sevilla and Juventus, while Dembele could depart after failing to advance contract talks and his current deal at the Nou Camp expiring this summer. Jack Rathborn 3 January 2022 07:49

