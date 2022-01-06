Transfer news LIVE: Man United target January move for Ruben Neves as Aston Villa eye Philippe Coutinho

Dembélé trains with the rest of the squad

January transfer rumours are cranking up as Premier League clubs complete the first of their signings during the window.

Brighton completed the capture of Kacper Kozlowski to boost their future propsects, while Everton added Vitaliy Mykolenko to their squad too. However, that signing may come as a precursor to the departure of Lucas Digne, who is tipped to move on this month – though they also have Nathan Patterson in from Rangers to bolster their ranks.

The anticipated big spend from Newcastle United has not yet emerged, though they appear close to signing Kieran Trippier from Atletico Madrid as they look to save themselves from relegation. Southampton could also be tempted to spend after a majority takeover was completed, while Juventus have suggested Aaron Ramsey will be leaving this month. There are also several Premier League clubs reportedly hoping to land Philippe Coutinho this month, with Barcelona needing to sell players after adding Ferran Torres to the club – and not being able to register him yet until reductions to the salary bill are made.

Follow all the latest transfer news, rumours and gossip from the Premier League and around Europe:

Show latest update 1641464154 Premier League done deals in January so far There haven’t been lots yet, but certainly a few mid-table sides have got themselves in gear quickly to make moves – particularly ones for the future. (AFP via Getty Images) Karl Matchett 6 January 2022 10:15 1641463254 Sean Dyche to miss Burnley vs Huddersfield after positive Covid test Not a transfer rumour, but an important news update for Burnley and their fans. Claretsboss Sean Dyche will miss his side’s FA Cup tie against Huddersfield on Saturday after testing positive for coronavirus. Burnley, who play the Sky Bet Championship Terriers in the third round at Turf Moor in a lunchtime kick-off, said on Twitter that Dyche was in isolation. The Premier League club said: “Burnley Football Club can confirm manager Sean Dyche will miss this weekend’s FA Cup third-round tie at home to Huddersfield, after testing positive for Covid-19 on Tuesday. Sean will now follow the mandatory self-isolation protocols.” More here: Karl Matchett 6 January 2022 10:00 1641462882 Nottingham Forest set to sign Canadian international Laryea Nottingham Forest have looked to MLS for their latest recruit, it seems, with Toronto FC’s Richie Laryea set for a 3.5-year deal. Matthew Scianitti from TSN reports that Laryea, a former Orlando City player, has turned down an extension from Toronto which would have made him the league’s highest-paid full-back to make the move. After a medical today, the 22-cap Canadian should seal his move shortly. Karl Matchett 6 January 2022 09:54 1641461454 Atletico Madrid target Premier League pair to replace Trippier According to Marca, Atleti are looking to England not just for a sale but for their next signing too: Chelsea’s versatile skipper Cesar Azpilicueta, or Wolves’ rampaging wing-back Nelson Semedo. The former is out of contract in the summer and has been heavily linked with a move to Barcelona so far, though there’s always the possibility of extending at Stamford Bridge too. Semedo, a former Barcelona player himself, would be the more costly option but the report suggests Atleti wanted him three years ago and are keen to realise their old “dream”. Karl Matchett 6 January 2022 09:30 1641460598 Morata won’t be leaving Juventus, says Allegri Alvaro Morata has been linked with an end to his Juventus spell, which could spark a striker merry-go-round. Barcelona reportedly wanted him, with Juve in turn going for – among some linked – Divock Origi or Anthony Martial. But Max Allegri has been clear: he’s happy with Morata and he wants him to stay. “I’ve spoken to him and I’ve told him he’s not going, to ignore the rumours,” Allegri told journalists. Both Origi and Martial are out of favour at their respective clubs, but they won’t seemingly be headed to Turin – at least as Morata replacements. Karl Matchett 6 January 2022 09:16 1641459921 West Ham make loan offer for Gabigol Brazilian striker Gabriel Barbosa didn’t make too many headlines when he came to Europe with Inter MIlan, but he has again thrived back in his home country, earning a spot with the national team and winning major trophies. Now West Ham want to sign him on a year-long loan, reports Spanish outlet Sport, with a £5m loan bid already made – but his club Flamengo are holding firm over a €33m (£27.6m) release clause. The 25-year-old has also been linked with Newcastle, but the Hammers seem to have made the first move. (Getty Images) Karl Matchett 6 January 2022 09:05 1641459081 Everton and Newcastle chase Bruno Guimaraes Everton have already added two full-backs to the squad this month; now Rafa Benitez is turning his attention to midfield. Lyon’s Bruno Guimaraes is the target, with the Brazilian having been part of the Olympic gold-winning squad in Tokyo last summer. They are not the only team keen on signing him though. Newcastle will rival them for his signature, reports the Evening Standard, while the Express say Arsenal are also in the hunt. Lyon have struggled this season and sit 11th in the table, with Guimaraes one of their most regular and reliable starters. Karl Matchett 6 January 2022 08:51 1641458601 Bayern Munich target one France international to replace another Kingsley Coman has been rumoured to be wanting to depart Bayern Munich for some time and L’Equipe believe this may be the year he does so. It’s more likely at the end of the campaign, though, and the Bavarian giants are already setting their sights on Ousmane Dembele to replace him. Coman has previously been linked with Chelsea and Liverpool, among other sides, while Dembele is out of contract at the Camp Nou in summer and has had horrendous injury problems during his time in Spain. Karl Matchett 6 January 2022 08:43 1641457881 Liverpool defensive duo set to attract interest Liverpool have already turned down one bid for Nathaniel Phillips, while Neco Williams is keen to leave in search of more regular action. That’s the word from Sky Sports, who say an unnamed Premier League club offered £7m for the centre-back – with the Reds keen to bring in around double that amount if they let him go. Phillips starred in the San Siro against AC Milan this term but has found game time extremely hard to come by despite signing a new deal in the summer. Williams is a Wales regular and, with their World Cup play-off on the horizon, reportedly wants to protect that role he has and will move on if necessary. There is no confirmation of whether it would be a loan or a sale if he was to depart. Karl Matchett 6 January 2022 08:31 1641457108 Aston Villa boss Steven Gerrard uses personal links to Coutinho Steven Gerrard has been in touch personally with Philippe Coutinho to try and convince the Brazilian to join Aston Villa, reports Spanish media El Partidazo. The two played together at Liverpool but matters haven’t gone well for Coutinho since he left, with even his Champions League win with Bayern Munich coming as a bit-part on-loan player. Barcelona desperately need to offload some players this window so they can register any new signings, which includes Ferran Torres who has joined from Manchester City. Coutinho, now 30, is reportedly wanted by at least half a dozen sides, several of them in the Premier League. Karl Matchett 6 January 2022 08:18

