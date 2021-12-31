Transfer news LIVE: Liverpool eye Bukayo Saka and Frank Kessie, Barcelona want Aymeric Laporte, Cristiano Ronaldo latest

Bukayo Saka’s incredible rise at Arsenal

Transfer news is in full swing ahead of the window’s opening on Saturday 1 January, and there are plenty of rumours swirling around the Premier League and across Europe.

Liverpool are said to be plotting a move for Arsenal and England forward Bukayo Saka and are monitoring the 20-year-old’s contract situation at the Emirates, according to the Express. Saka, who has scored five times in the Premier League this season, is under contract until 2024 at Arsenal, while Liverpool have reportedly also made an offer to AC Milan midfielder Franck Kessie ahead of his deal expiring at the end of the season.

Arsenal, meanwhile, have identified Real Sociedad’s Alexander Isak and Lille’s Jonathan David as potential additions to their forward line, amid uncertainty over the futures of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette. Manchester City’s Aymeric Laporte is receiving interest from Barcelona, while Newcastle, West Ham and Everton are tracking Aaron Ramsey and are set to offer the Juventus midfielder a return to the Premier League. Newcastle are also closing in on a deal for Lille defender Sven Botman, according to the Mail.

Show latest update 1640940402 Transfer news live: Barcelona interested in Laporte No sooner after completing a £55million move for Ferran Torres, Barcelona are circling around Manchester City again. Reports this morning have claimed Barcelona are now interested in City defender Aymeric Laporte and are planning a move next summer. The Spain international, who joined City from Athletic Bilbao in 2018, has been a regular in the City first team since season and has formed a solid defensive partnership with Ruben Dias. (Getty Images) Jamie Braidwood 31 December 2021 08:46 1640940205 Transfer news live: Liverpool eye Saka Arsenal are looking to tie Bukayo Saka down to a new long-term contract, as reports that Liverpool are circling for the talented 20-year-old forward. Saka is under contract with Arsenal until 2022 and Liverpool are monitoring the situation as the England international is yet to sign a new deal. The forward has been in great form in recent weeks, scoring three goals in his past two Premier League appearances. (Getty Images) Jamie Braidwood 31 December 2021 08:43 1640938689 Transfer news live Transfer news is swirling with the January transfer window set to open and Premier League clubs eyeing up opportunities to boost their seasons. And with Covid causing additional pressure on squads, extra depth could prove crucial in the second half of the season. Last year there were several important signings, as Arsenal loaned Martin Odegaard from Real Madrid before making it permanent last summer. Liverpool had a defensive crisis with Virgil Van Dijk and others out long-term at the time, forcing the Reds to dip into the market to acquire numbers. Ben Davies arrived from Preston and Ozan Kabak joined on loan from Schalke. Manchester United spent big to bring in Amad for £18m from Atalanta, while West Ham secured arguably the signing of the window by loaning Jesse Lingard from the Red Devils, leading to nine goals in 16 appearances. This year’s mid-season window will likely see Chelsea explore possibilities at left-back and left wing-back after Ben Chilwell’s season-ending knee surgery, with Everton’s out-of-favour Lucas Digne an option. The African Cup of Nations could also impact teams, with Liverpool expected to lose Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Naby Keita, while still keeping pace with Manchester City in the title race. Lawrence Ostlere 31 December 2021 08:18

