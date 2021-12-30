Transfer news LIVE: Chelsea switch left-back targets, Man City wait on striker, Manchester United blow

Kylian Mbappé‘s top 5 goals with Paris Saint-Germain

Show latest update 1640852586 Transfer news live: Dean Henderson told he won’t be allowed to leave Manchester United Ralf Rangnick has apparently told Dean Henderson that he won’t be allowed to leave Manchester United in January. The England international is behind David De Gea in the goalkeeping pecking order at Old Trafford and is keen for more football. A loan move has been mooted but the Daily Mail claim interim boss Rangnick wants to keep three keepers in his squad and won’t sanction a temporary exit. Ben Burrows 30 December 2021 08:23 1640852526 Transfer news live: Man City to wait on new striker Manchester City won’t be buying a new striker in the January transfer window. The Premier League champions have seen Ferran Torres leave for Barcelona in a £47million deal but Pep Guardiola is content to wait until the summer for any replacement. According to ESPN, the club retain an interest in both Borussia Dortmund’s Erling Haaland and Tottenham’s Harry Kane. Ben Burrows 30 December 2021 08:22 1640852259 Transfer news live: Chelsea switch left-back targets Chelsea could be in the market for a new left-back in January with the news that England international Ben Chilwell is likely out for the rest of the season. Marcos Alonso is next man up but AC Milan’s Theo Hernandez is the latest to be linked if the Blues do look to the transfer market. The Serie A giants are reticent to lose the Frenchman, however, according to Tuttosport, which could see Chelsea look elsewhere. Everton’s Lucas Digne is another target. Ben Burrows 30 December 2021 08:17 1640852041 Transfer news live The January transfer window is set to open with Premier League clubs eyeing up opportunities to boost their seasons. And with Covid causing additional pressure on squads, extra depth could prove crucial in the second half of the season. Last year there were several important signings, as Arsenal loaned Martin Ødegaard from Real Madrid before making it permanent last summer. Liverpool had a defensive crisis with Virgil Van Dijk and others out long-term at the time, forcing the Reds to dip into the market to acquire numbers. Ben Davies arrived from Preston and Ozan Kabak joined on loan from Schalke. Manchester United spent big to bring in Amad for £18m from Atalanta, while West Ham secured arguably the signing of the window by loaning Jesse Lingard from the Red Devils, leading to nine goals in 16 appearances. This year’s mid-season window will likely see Chelsea explore possibilities at left-back and left wing-back after Ben Chilwell’s season-ending knee surgery, with Everton’s out-of-favour Lucas Digne an option. The African Cup of Nations could also impact teams, with Liverpool expected to lose Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Naby Keita, while still keeping pace with Manchester City in the title race. Newcastle will have their first opportunity to splash the cash under their new Saudi owners, with relegation a distinct possibility, we can expect the Magpies to be aggressive in their pursuit of fresh talent. While Antonio Conte will expect Tottenham to back him in his bid to inspire them to a top four finish. Ben Burrows 30 December 2021 08:14

