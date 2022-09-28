Transcutaneous Bilirubinometers Market Growth [+USD 322.5 million] | Global 2022 – Regional and Development Ideas by 2031

Global Transcutaneous Bilirubinometers Market: Introduction

The global transcutaneous bilirubinometers market is expected to reach USD 322.5 million by 2025, according to a new report by Market.us. The market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 7.9% during the forecast period. Increasing awareness about the importance of early diagnosis and treatment of neonatal jaundice is expected to drive demand for transcutaneous bilirubinometers. Transcutaneous bilirubinometers are devices that measure the amount of bilirubin in the skin. These devices are used to screen newborns for jaundice and to monitor the progress of treatment.

The rising prevalence of newborn jaundice is a key driver for the transcutaneous bilirubinometers market. A transcutaneous bilirubinometer is a medical device used for the assessment of jaundice in newborns by measuring the amount of bilirubin in the skin.

This report provides valuable information to shareholders, new entrants, frontrunners, and shareholders. It helps them formulate strategies for the future, as well as take the necessary steps to strengthen their market position. The report includes graphical representations and tabular representations to provide an in-depth analysis of every segment as well as their sub-segments. This report is intended to aid market players, investors, new entrants, and others in formulating strategies based on the fastest-growing segments and highest revenue generation. Market.us data from the latest shows that North America in 2021 will be the largest Transcutaneous Bilirubinometers market. Mexico, Canada and the US are experiencing nominal CAGRs of [2022-2031] above the global average.

Transcutaneous Bilirubinometers Market – Competitive Landscape

Aegis Medical Innovations

Delta Medical International

Drgerwerk AG

Beijing M&B Electronic Instruments Co. Ltd

Micro Lab

Natus Medical

Philips Healthcare

Refine Medical Technology

Reichert Technologies

Xuzhou Kejian Hi-tech.

Competitive Benchmarking

Competitive benchmarking allows you to see how your competitors are doing and compare it to your company’s. Market.us professionals assist our stakeholders in keeping track of competitors, identifying improvement areas, increasing profits, and designing better go-to-market strategies.

Transcutaneous Bilirubinometers Market Segmentation

Based on the type, the Transcutaneous Bilirubinometers market is segmented into

Benchtop

Portables

Based on the application, the Transcutaneous Bilirubinometers market is segmented into

Hospitals

Pediatric and Neonatal Intensive Care Units

Nursing Homes

Home/Outpatient Settings Private research laboratory

Market Breakup by Region:

– North America (United States, Canada)

– Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

– Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

– Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

– The Middle East and Africa

