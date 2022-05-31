Trans rights protesters chant 'Tory scum' at Nadhim Zahawi

Posted on May 31, 2022 0

Protesters chanted “trans rights” at the education secretary Nadhim Zahawi as he appeared at the University of Warwick to speak at an event hosted by the University of Warwick Conservative Association (UWCA).

Warwick Pride said they planned to protest the event due to Zahawi’s comments on Kathleen Stock, a former lecturer at the University of Sussex who has been criticised for her views on trans rights.

Zahawi told the Telegraph that Stock’s resignation was a “stain” on the University of Sussex’s history.

UWCA said that the event went ahead despite the protest.

Click here to sign up to our newsletters.

Douglas Mateo

Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.
View all posts

Source Link Trans rights protesters chant 'Tory scum' at Nadhim Zahawi