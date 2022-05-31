Trans rights protesters chant 'Tory scum' at Nadhim Zahawi

Protesters chanted “trans rights” at the education secretary Nadhim Zahawi as he appeared at the University of Warwick to speak at an event hosted by the University of Warwick Conservative Association (UWCA).

Warwick Pride said they planned to protest the event due to Zahawi’s comments on Kathleen Stock, a former lecturer at the University of Sussex who has been criticised for her views on trans rights.

Zahawi told the Telegraph that Stock’s resignation was a “stain” on the University of Sussex’s history.

UWCA said that the event went ahead despite the protest.

