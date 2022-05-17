Trans rights activist calls Piers Morgan a ‘c***’ live on air during TalkTV interview

Piers Morgan was called a “c***” live on air by a trans rights activist as he abruptly cut short an interview on his TalkTV show.

The presenter had invited guest “Jame” – who refrained from revealing their identity – to partake in a “proper debate” regarding trans rights.

However, the interview quickly went south, with “Jame” swearing throughout before walking away.

“I’m going to leave the interview, now. I kind of only came on here because I thought it would be kind of funny,” the guest concluded.

“But I wanted to say you’re a c***.”

