Train strikes UK June 2022 – live: Cancellations could continue until Christmas, RMT boss warns

Grant Shapps urges rail workers to not go on strike

Industrial action on the railways could stretch until Christmas, unions have warned as they prepare for the biggest strike in three decades.

Mick Lynch, general secretary of the RMT union, told the i newspaper that there “doesn’t seem to be much evidence at the moment that it’s going to go any other way”.

“The TSSA [union], which represents about 6000 Network Rail staff is balloting, Aslef, which along with us organises train drivers has about six or seven ballots being returned on July 11 – just a few weeks away. If there’s no settlement I can only see this escalating,” he said.

Meanwhile, a union source told the Telegraph that the RMT had a “mandate for strike action for six months”.

Union leaders have accused the government of “inflaming” tensions over the rail dispute that is due to see widespread strikes beginning tonight.

Services on the railways and London Underground will be crippled from midnight in the biggest walkout in the industry for more than 30 years in a row over pay, jobs and conditions.

Show latest update 1655717916 Minister rules out double digit pay rise As we’ve been reporting, Simon Clarke, the chief secretary to the Treasury, has been on the broadcast round setting out the government’s position on the rail strikes. He effectively ruled out a double-digit pay settlement for public-sector workers in line with inflation. Asked about demands for pay increases in the context of the looming rail strike, Simon Clarke told Kay Burley on Sky News: “Public-sector pay discipline really matters here. “We have an inflation problem in this country … if we don’t want that problem to either intensify or prolong itself, then we need to be sensible around pay awards. “If we give awards which are above inflation in this landscape, then we are in a really difficult place in terms of bringing down inflation, which in turn obviously is driving the cost of living.” Matt Mathers 20 June 2022 10:38 1655716546 Network Rail’s ‘hands tied’ by government Network Rail has had its “hands tied” behind its back by the government, a union boss has said. Kevin Rowan, head of organisation and services at the TUC Union, told Times Radio that public sector pay review bodies have been restrained by ministers. More comments below: Matt Mathers 20 June 2022 10:15 1655715636 RMT pay demands ‘unrealistic’, minister says The RMTs demands on pay are “unrealistic”, a Treasury minister has said. Simon Clarke spoke to LBC Radio earlier as rail workers prepare to go on strike in the biggest industrial action in 30 years. The RMT is asking for a 7 per cent pay rise to offset soaring inflation. More comments from Mr Clarke here: Matt Mathers 20 June 2022 10:00 1655714779 Labour – transport secretary failing to take responsibility for finding solution The transport secretary is failing to “step up” and take responsibility for finding a resolution to the rail strikes, Labour has claimed. Shadow transport secretary Louise Haigh told Sky News she doesn’t want the strikes to go ahead but supports workers’ right to withdraw their labour. “I find it utterly appalling, frankly, that Grant Shapps is refusing to step in…refusing to take responsibility…for finding a way forward,” she said. Labour and unions are calling on ministers to get directly involved in the negotiations – the government says it is for the unions and their employers to find a way through the impasse. More comments from Ms Haigh below: Matt Mathers 20 June 2022 09:46 1655714213 ICYMI: Rail strikes ‘will cost Covid-hit tourism and leisure industry £1bn’ Experts have warned the government that the rail strikes could devastate Britain’s post-Covid recovery and cost key industries over a billion pounds. My colleague Aisha Rimi reports: Matt Mathers 20 June 2022 09:36 1655710854 Train strikes could continue into autumn Industrial action on the railways could stretch into autumn, unions have warned. Mick Lynch, general secretary of the RMT union, told the i newspaper that there “doesn’t seem to be much evidence at the moment that it’s going to go any other way”. “The TSSA [union], which represents about 6000 Network Rail staff is balloting, Aslef, which along with us organises train drivers has about six or seven ballots being returned on July 11 – just a few weeks away. If there’s no settlement I can only see this escalating,” he said. Meanwhile, a union source told the Telegraph that the RMT had a “mandate for strike action for six months”. Helen Coffey 20 June 2022 08:40 1655708638 Which trains are running during the strike? During the planned nationwide rail strikes for three dates in late June, only 22 per cent of passenger train services will run – most of them on key links to and from London. Only around half of Britain’s rail network will be open on strike days, from around 7.30am until 6.30pm. At Network Rail, the infrastructure provider, the most critical roles in the day-to-day running of the railway are 5,000 signallers. Management and other staff are expected to cover about half the network for about 11 hours per day. Many lines will see no trains. Wales and Scotland are expected to see a much smaller proportion of their networks open. Across Great Britain, 4,500 of the usual 20,000 daily passenger trains are expected to run. See our full guide on which trains are running during the strikes: Simon Calder 20 June 2022 08:03 1655706047 Glastonbury faces travel chaos as it returns after three-year hiatus Glastonbury will return this week for the first time in three years but faces travel chaos amid three days of major rail strikes. The Somerset festival is finally celebrating its 50th year after the coronavirus pandemic forced organisers to cancel twice. However, festival-goers face difficulties arriving at the site in Pilton. Read more: Stuti Mishra 20 June 2022 07:20 1655702447 Drivers warned to expect ‘big increase in traffic’ during rail strikes Motorists are being warned to expect a surge in traffic as train passengers switch to road transport during the rail strikes. The AA predicted that the worst affected roads are likely to be main motorway arteries, as well as rural and suburban areas. Drivers in Scotland and Wales are expected to face long queues as most railway lines there will be closed during the industrial action on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday. Read more: Stuti Mishra 20 June 2022 06:20 1655698847 Rail shutdown dominates front pages today The front pages for the beginning of the week are led by the rail strike which is set to hit Britain as tens of thousands of staff plan to walk out in a dispute over pay, conditions and job losses. As the biggest rail shutdown in 30 years is set to start tonight, The Independent‘s lead story talks about unions urging ministers to find a solution. Meanwhile, The Daily Telegraph warns the strike may last six months as disputes cause a “war of attrition”. The Guardian writes of growing anger as ministers “refuse to join (a) last-ditch effort to halt rail strikes”. Check out more front pages: Stuti Mishra 20 June 2022 05:20

