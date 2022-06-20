Train strikes – live: Rail staff ‘have grit’ to see through biggest strike in 30 years

Rail workers have the “grit and determination” to see through the biggest rail strikes in 30 years, a transport union boss said, as an insider warned walkouts could continue until Christmas.

John Leach, assistant general secretary of the RMT union, said workers were prepared for a “war of attrition” in pay negotiations with ministers.

Meanwhile, a union source told The Daily Telegraph that the RMT had a “mandate for strike action for six months”.

Services on the railways and London Underground are set be crippled from midnight in the biggest walkout in the industry for more than 30 years in a row over pay, jobs and conditions.

Despite speculation that a deal would be reached to avert the strikes, ministers have now conceded they are likely to go ahead.

Unions have accused the government of sowing division between rail workers and operators to escalate the dispute, while ministers said it is not their job to resolve negotiations.

Show latest update 1655725762

Rail staff have 'grit' to see through strikes, says union boss

He said: "The men and women in my union who keep Britain moving across the entire railway network are some of the most determined, professional, dedicated people you'll ever meet.

"They kept this country moving through the pandemic, they keep the railways moving every single day and it's that kind of grit and determination that's going to mean that they will stick with this negotiation and justice for themselves in that regard, right through to the end.

"That's why we're so clear about this. We didn’t want to be in this situation – that has to be said – but we are determined to see this through.” Liam James 20 June 2022 12:49 1655722679 Disabled passenger forced to drag himself up station steps after train cancelled A wheelchair user has described the moment he was forced to drag himself and his chair up a set of station steps using his arms, after he says staff refused to help him. My colleague Lucy Thackray reports: Matt Mathers 20 June 2022 11:57 1655721702 A union boss has accused the chancellor of “hypocrisy” over his calls for public sector workers to “tighten their belts” amid the cost of living crisis. Mark Serwotka, general secretary of the Public and Commercial Services Union, said the chancellor spokes to Sky News earlier. More comments from Mr Serwotka below: Matt Mathers 20 June 2022 11:41 1655720754 Barristers vote to go on strike in row over legal aid funding amid court backlog Barristers have voted to go on strike in a row over legal aid funding. The Criminal Bar Association (CBA), which represents barristers in England and Wales, said several days of court walkouts will begin from next week. My colleague Thomas Kingsley will have more on this story as it comes in: Matt Mathers 20 June 2022 11:25 1655719973 Half of Glastonbury trains axed amid strike action More than half of the trains due to serve the Glastonbury Festival have been cancelled because of rail strikes. Tens of thousands of revellers will be forced to find alternative routes to the site in Pilton, Somerset. Great Western Railway (GWR) is operating just five services from London Paddington to Castle Cary on Thursday, with a total of 24 between Wednesday and Friday. Before the industrial action was announced, 51 trains were expected to run on the route over the three-day period. GWR told passengers: “We plan to maintain timetabled trains between Castle Cary and London Paddington throughout the course of the Glastonbury Festival. “Some services might be subject to alterations to train times and we will be in contact with customers who have already booked seats on board those trains.” Matt Mathers 20 June 2022 11:12 1655719029 Recap: Dates and times of train strikes and services affected Workers are set to walk out tomorrow, Thursday and Saturday in the biggest strikes on Britain’s railways in 30 years. Simon Calder, our travel correspondent, has a write-up of why the strikes are taking place and what services will be affected. Read it here: Matt Mathers 20 June 2022 10:57 1655717916 Minister rules out double digit pay rise As we’ve been reporting, Simon Clarke, the chief secretary to the Treasury, has been on the broadcast round setting out the government’s position on the rail strikes. He effectively ruled out a double-digit pay settlement for public-sector workers in line with inflation. Asked about demands for pay increases in the context of the looming rail strike, Simon Clarke told Kay Burley on Sky News: “Public-sector pay discipline really matters here. “We have an inflation problem in this country … if we don’t want that problem to either intensify or prolong itself, then we need to be sensible around pay awards. “If we give awards which are above inflation in this landscape, then we are in a really difficult place in terms of bringing down inflation, which in turn obviously is driving the cost of living.” Matt Mathers 20 June 2022 10:38 1655716546 Network Rail’s ‘hands tied’ by government Network Rail has had its “hands tied” behind its back by the government, a union boss has said. Kevin Rowan, head of organisation and services at the TUC Union, told Times Radio that public sector pay review bodies have been restrained by ministers. More comments below: Matt Mathers 20 June 2022 10:15 1655715636 RMT pay demands ‘unrealistic’, minister says The RMTs demands on pay are “unrealistic”, a Treasury minister has said. Simon Clarke spoke to LBC Radio earlier as rail workers prepare to go on strike in the biggest industrial action in 30 years. The RMT is asking for a 7 per cent pay rise to offset soaring inflation. More comments from Mr Clarke here: Matt Mathers 20 June 2022 10:00 1655714779 Labour – transport secretary failing to take responsibility for finding solution The transport secretary is failing to “step up” and take responsibility for finding a resolution to the rail strikes, Labour has claimed. Shadow transport secretary Louise Haigh told Sky News she doesn’t want the strikes to go ahead but supports workers’ right to withdraw their labour. “I find it utterly appalling, frankly, that Grant Shapps is refusing to step in…refusing to take responsibility…for finding a way forward,” she said. Labour and unions are calling on ministers to get directly involved in the negotiations – the government says it is for the unions and their employers to find a way through the impasse. More comments from Ms Haigh below: Matt Mathers 20 June 2022 09:46

